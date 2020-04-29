INBS - Breaking The Rules, Changing The Laws

INBS is leading the way in building entrepreneurship based economy with wholesome transparency for its customers, partners, and retail shops alike.

BELAS, PORTUGAL, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Networking Business Solutions, formally known as INBS, set the standard for a new-age partnership recently. It revolutionized the dream of every individual, living in every part of the world, as a path to freedom.INBS is leading the way in building entrepreneurship based economy with wholesome transparency for its customers, partners, and retail shops alike.Many would be surprised to know that INBS has already reached over 109 countries, made 21,519 partners, sold 62,191,394 STONS, and 1000 luxury products with its blockchain technology. All this, in just a few months.INBS PARTNERS1. Mainston - Mainston is a transparent and decentralized world-class cryptocurrency that is globalizing financial empowerment for a brighter future, raising over 8,538,930.97 euros to date. Know more about this exciting financial solution offer here: https://www.mainston.com/ 2. Swiss Creative Lab - It is an e-commerce shop showcasing thousands of high-end branded stylized products like pens, office accessories, cuff links, leather goods, refills, inks, etc., from Mont Blanc, Graf Von Faber Castell, Caran D' Ache, and Faber Castell. Buy original products at best prices from Swiss Creative Lab here: https://www.styleofzug.ch/ 3. Latoken - Latoken is a crypto exchange platform launched in March 2019 with a daily turnover of more than $300 million and 300,000 registered users. Latoken gives its users a variety of currency exchange choices with 320+ live crypto pairs. It also has low trading and withdrawal fees with new crypto pairs live every week. Visit https://www.latoken.com/ to know more about the perfect way to exchange cryptocurrency.INBS PRODUCTSINBS also partnered with the best-in-class lab to become the only marketing company to manufacture a unique self-healing product from a bacteria which is alive on Earth for the past 3.5 billion years.All the four products manufactured in Europe come with Food Safety System Certification 22000.The products are namely: Rhin Blue - Better called Liquid Power, this Phycocyanin has all the useful properties of caffeine and taurine. It helps relieve stress and a long period of fatigue with its stabilization effect.• 10K - Known as Life Source, this liquid is the most powerful of all the three products from INBS. It protects the natural defense system of the body with its anti-inflammatory molecules and heals the cartilage and joints of your aging shell.• 5K - Referred to as the Liquid Spirit, 5K suits anyone who wants to increase their level of performance naturally. The Phycocyanin and natural vitamin C in this spirit is an excellent choice for students as well as sports enthusiasts.• Mainlife.Bio - Another unique product from INBS in the pipeline at the moment.ABOUT INBSINBS has its retail shops both offline and online, with a world-class network ready to serve you exceptionally 24/7. With the use of blockchain technology, INBS eliminated all mediators and brought clients directly to the buyers' home.It is undoubtedly a march towards giving more liberty to the ordinary people by the sole power of choice. INBS management believes in the first amendment of the constitution of the United States in giving more rights to the people of the world. The partnering and bond of relationship within INBS is a boon in making the world one big family.In short, INBS is possibilities beyond your imagination.To know more about INBS, its vision, and its partners, visit https://www.inbs.io/



