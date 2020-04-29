Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (29-04-2020)

- All 2,400 samples tested negative for COVID-19 today.

- 534 samples were from the community while 1,866 samples were from truck drivers.

- Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Uganda still stands at 79.

- Total COVID-19 recoveries in Uganda: 52.

#STAYSAFEUG



