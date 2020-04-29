Global Smart Pills Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Smart Pills Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart pills market is expected to decline from $2.5 billion in 2019 to $2.1 billion in 2020 at a rate of about -7%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in other patients delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $2.9 billion in 2023 at a rate of 3.9%. The growing preference for non-invasive procedures is driving the smart pills market. However, the high cost of smart pills associated with the technological advancement will act as a restraint to the market growth.

The smart pills market consists of the sales of capsule sized ingestible medical devices with a small embedded electronic product such as sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers. Once swallowed, the smart pill gets activated in the gut and the sensors provide information about patient’s health parameters and the effectiveness of medication leading to more optimized therapies. The market includes the sales of various ingestible smart medical devices that help in better diagnosis, patient monitoring, and targeted drug delivery. The smart pills used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutes are included in the market.

The global smart pills market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Application - Capsule Endoscopy; Patient Monitoring; Drug Delivery.

By End User - Hospital; Diagnostic Center; Research Institute.

By Geography - The global smart pills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific smart pills market accounts for the largest share in the global smart pills market.

Trends In The Smart Pills Market

Extensive research and development is being carried on the use of miniature chips such as Addressable Transmitters Operated as Magnetic Spins (ATOMS) which can be used as smart pills. ATOMS can be used in ingestible smart pills to diagnose and treat diseases from within the body. The devices can be used to monitor a patient`s gastrointestinal tract, blood, or brain.

Markets Covered: Global Smart Pills Market

Data Segmentations: Smart Pills Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Smart Pills Market Organizations Covered: Medtronic Plc., Olympus Medical Technology, CapsoVision, Inc., Novartis AG, Proteus Pharmaceuticals, Philips Healthcare, Microchips, Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited, Given Imaging, Inc, Vitality

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, smart pills market customer information, smart pills market product/service analysis – product examples, smart pills market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global smart pills market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Smart Pills Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the smart pills market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Smart Pills Sector: The report reveals where the global smart pills industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Smart Pills Global Market Report 2020:

