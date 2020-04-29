Global Pediatric Vaccines Market Trends And Strategies

Pediatric Vaccines Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pediatric vaccines is expected to decline from $30.4 billion in 2019 to $28.9 billion in 2020 at a rate of about -5%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on the COVID-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe and non-availability of vaccines or delay of immunizations in pediatrics. However, the successful launch of a COVID-19 vaccine or immunization of the existing BCG vaccine in countries where it is not administered at present will boost the pediatric vaccines market significantly in the mid to long term. The market is expected to recover and reach $40.7 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 7.8%. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases among children increases the demand for immunization, driving the pediatric vaccines market’s growth. Vaccine refusal by parents for their children - due to lack of knowledge or other reasons - is a prevailing tradition in many countries, hindering the market growth.

The pediatric vaccines market consists of sales of pediatric vaccines and its related services used to provide immunity to infants and children for specific diseases. A pediatric vaccine is a preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that are administered to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Pediatric vaccines are used in childhood immunization schedules to enhance a child’s immunity or prevent diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, Hepatitis B, polio and many other infectious and non-infectious diseases.

The global pediatric vaccines market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Vaccine Type - Monovalent; Multivalent

By Technology - Live Attenuated; Inactivated; Toxoid; Conjugate; Other Technologies

By Geography - The global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American pediatric vaccines market accounts for the largest share in the global pediatric vaccines market.

Trends In The Pediatric Vaccines Market

Novel approaches to vaccine development include structural immunogenic design, gene-based vaccine platforms, and effective adjuvant recombinant antigen formulations. To meet the increasing demand for novel vaccines, there is a continuous quest in pediatric vaccine manufacturers and developers for innovation of vaccine design and manufacturing technologies.

