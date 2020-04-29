Airway Management Devices Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Airway Management Devices market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1242.4 million by 2025, from $ 1055.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Airway Management Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Airway Management Devices market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Airway Management Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Endotracheal Tubes
Laryngeal Mask Airway
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Non-emergency Surgery
ICU/emergency Room
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Teleflex/LMA
TUOREN
Medtronic
Intersurgical
Carefusion
Ambu
Unomedical
Mercury Medical
Smiths Medical
Wellead
Songhang
Medline
Armstrong Medical Limited
Medis
Zhejiang Sujia
IAWA
