Dried Potatoes Market 2020 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dried Potatoes market is valued at 2132.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 2450.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Dried Potatoes volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dried Potatoes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Dried Potatoes market is segmented into
Flakes
Sliced and Diced
Powdered and Granules
Segment by Application
Retails
Food Services
Others
Global Dried Potatoes Market: Regional Analysis
The Dried Potatoes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Dried Potatoes market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Dried Potatoes Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Dried Potatoes market include:
McCain Foods
Lamb Weston
Idaho Pacific
Mydibel
Bob's Red Mill
Procordia Food
Aviko
Emsland Group
Engel Food Solutions
Solan SA
TaiMei Potato
Jain Irrigation Systems (Sleaford Quality Foods)
Linyi Zhongli Food
Linquan Hengda Food
