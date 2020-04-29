Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

195 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

80 - Lagos 38 - Kano 15 - Ogun 15 - Bauchi 11 - Borno 10 - Gombe 9 - Sokoto 5 - Edo 5 - Jigawa 2 - Zamfara 1 - Rivers 1 - Enugu 1 - Delta 1 - FCT 1 - Nasarawa

As at 11:50pm 28th April - 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 255 Deaths: 44



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.