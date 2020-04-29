There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,846 in the last 365 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Full Year Results

/EIN News/ -- FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Falcon)

Full Year Results

29 April 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited Financial Statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the three and twelve months ended 31 December 2019. 

2019 Financial Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$13.1 million at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.
  • General & administrative expenses decreased 7% year on year to US$1.78 million.

             
             
Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2019 dated 28 April 2020, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 28 April 2020 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.
             


CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.   +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
   
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)  
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771




 Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss     Year Ended
31 December 2019
$’000 		Year Ended
31 December 2018
$’000		  
           
Revenue          
Oil and natural gas revenue     5 15  
      5 15  
           
Expenses          
Exploration and evaluation expenses     (233) (159)  
Production and operating expenses     (13) (10)  
General and administrative expenses     (1,780) (1,910)  
Share based compensation     (12) (126)  
Foreign exchange loss     (70) (96)  
      (2,108) (2,301)  
           
Results from operating activities     (2,103) (2,286)  
           
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant     369 1,084  
           
Finance income     221 118  
Finance expense     (226) (298)  
Net finance expense     (5) (180)  
           
Loss before tax     (1,739) (1,382)  
           
Taxation     - -  
           
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year     (1,739) (1,382)  
           
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:          
           
Equity holders of the company     (1,739) (1,381)  
Non-controlling interests     - (1)  
           
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year     (1,739) (1,382)  
           
         
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:        
           
Basic and diluted     (0.002 cent) (0.001 cent)  




Consolidated Statement of Financial Position   At 31 December
2019
$’000 		At 31 December
2018
$’000
       
Assets      
Non-current assets      
Exploration and evaluation assets   40,246 39,705
Property, plant and equipment   1 2
Trade and other receivables   30 31
Restricted cash   2,241 2,294
    42,518 42,032
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents   13,066 6,967
Trade and other receivables   141 100
    13,207 7,067
       
Total assets   55,725 49,099
       
Equity and liabilities      
       
Equity attributable to owners of the parent      
Share capital   392,170 383,737
Contributed surplus   45,075 45,063
Retained deficit   (393,343) (391,604)
    43,902 37,196
Non-controlling interests   700 700
Total equity   44,602 37,896
       
Liabilities       
Non-current liabilities      
Decommissioning provision   10,331 10,102
    10,331 10,102
       
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   682 622
Derivative financial liabilities   110 479
    792 1,101
Total liabilities   11,123 11,203
       
Total equity and liabilities   55,725 49,099




 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows   Year Ended 31 December
    2019
$’000 		2018
$’000
       
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss for the year   (1,739) (1,382)
Adjustments for:      
Share based compensation   12 126
Depreciation   1 1
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant   (369) (1,084)
Net finance loss   5 180
Foreign exchange loss   70 96
Change in non-cash working capital:      
(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables   (41) 88
Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses   88 (206)
Net cash used in operating activities   (1,973) (2,181)
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Interest Received   136 118
Exploration and evaluation assets   (541) (75)
Decrease in cash deposits – other receivables   - 6,028
Net cash (used in) / generated by investing activities   (405) 6,071
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Raised Equity   8,433 -
Proceeds from the exercise of share options   - 167
Net cash generated by financing activities   8,433 167
       
       
Change in cash and cash equivalents   6,055 4,057
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents   44 (57)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   6,967 2,967
       
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   13,066 6,967

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Primary Logo

