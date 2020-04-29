Dr. Jenny Wilkens NMD, CRA Appointed Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee for The LWN Foundation

Dr. Jenny, a Sarasota, Florida naturopathic doctor who provides alternative medical solutions is collaborating with The LWN Live with Nature Foundation

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a clinical research associate and Chief Executive Officer of AgeVital Pharmacy Dr. Jenny has been selected as Top Naturopathic Doctor of the Year in Stem Cell and Cannabinoid Therapy by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. With over two decades of professional experience in the healthcare industry, Dr. Jenny has proven that she is an accomplished professional and certainly an expert in the field. She is a talented, results-driven leader. Dr. Jenny demonstrates success not only as a health and wellness expert and educator, but she has also applied her expertise to the art of public speaking and educating physicians. She has lectured globally on the endocannabinoid system and functional integrative healthcare. Dr. Jenny is a charismatic television personality and producer with regular appearances on ABC, NBC, TBN, CBS, the CW and Lifetime.As one of the world's top healthcare influencers, she is a mother of four beautiful children, woman of faith, celebrated TV personality and a public speaker. With kindness and a compassionate heart, she educates her patients and the medical community on treating the body by testing for deficiencies in our bodies. This is all backed up by extensive scientific medical research studies.The collaboration between Dr. Jenny and The LWN Live with Nature Foundation is breaking new ground in the healthcare industry. Their companies offer the most comprehensive resources available for healthy transformational change. For a medical consultation about COVID19 preventative healthcare or overall wellness questions they offer a Telemedicine line where you can talk directly to a doctor. They also have a comprehensive line of nutritional products and vitamins available.More on the LWN Live with Nature FoundationThe LWN Foundation is proud to have Dr. Jenny as a part of their powerful team of professionals that have dedicated themselves to helping people utilize healthy routines that foster personal growth and a higher quality of life. You can watch our weekly broadcasts on Facebook every Wednesday at 7:30 pm EDT. We also have the broadcasts available on YouTube The Founder of the LWN Live with Nature Foundation, Stephen Smith , does live-streaming broadcasts on Facebook. These shows include Affirmation Monday, Empowerment Tuesday, Health and Wellness Wednesday, Thankful Thursday and Love Friday’s. Remember, you can join them on the Ask Dr. Jenny show Wednesday evenings at 7:30 pm EDT every week. They discuss relevant topics related to health and wellness and answer questions from the live viewers. This week the topic is Depression, coping skills during changing times and how to adjust to the new Covid19 coronavirus pandemic guidelines. These are trying times for many families. People have lost jobs and are consumed by panic and anxiety about what the future may hold for them. Be assured that by tuning in you will gain invaluable life skills and learn about natural, homeopathic remedies that will make your life more manageable.



