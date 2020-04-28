When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 28, 2020 FDA Publish Date: April 28, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for plastic pieces or shavings Company Name: GSK Consumer Healthcare Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Prebiotic Fiber Supplement

Company Announcement

GSK Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling five lots (listed below) of Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder due to the potential for green plastic pieces or shavings from bottle caps to be present in the product. There is a potential risk of choking or physical injury to the soft tissues of the mouth or gastrointestinal tract of a consumer using the product who may not see a broken piece or shaving of plastic cap.

These lots were distributed from October 28, 2019 through January 21, 2020 within the United States to retail stores and online retailers nationwide. The recall is limited to the five lots listed below:

Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790018872 Lot: MP8B (EXP Sep2021) Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790218302 Lots: YT2Y (EXP Oct2021) 7D6E (EXP Nov2021) Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760G UPC 8886790211907 Lots: UV5C (EXP Oct2021) 648H (EXP Nov2021) See image below See image below See image below

As of the date of the recall announcement, GSK Consumer Healthcare has received one consumer complaint of a green particle observed inside a bottle of product.

Patient safety and product quality are our utmost priorities at GSK Consumer Healthcare.

GSK Consumer Healthcare is taking all appropriate steps to notify its retail and wholesale customers impacted by this recall and is arranging for return of all recalled products.

Consumers that have Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder in their possession are advised to check the lot information on the product to see if it is part of the five lots being recalled. If the consumer finds that they have a recalled product, they should stop use immediately.

For information on the recall, to request a refund on recalled products, to report an adverse experience or for any other inquiries regarding Benefiber, consumers can call the GSK Contact Center at 1-800-452-0051, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 6:00pm EST.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.