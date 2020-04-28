Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $6.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $6.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



“We are proud of our first quarter financial results as we navigate through these unprecedented times,” said Douglas Gordon, CEO of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “While continuing to manage our financial well-being, we maintain a devout focus on keeping our employees, customers, and communities safe. As shareholders, you should be extremely proud of how our employees have accepted the challenges presented by the pandemic and continued to service and exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $6.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Consolidated return on average assets was 1.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Consolidated return on average equity was 7.07% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 6.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Dividends declared totaled $0.62 per share and we repurchased $14.2 million of shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as a result of our strong financial position.

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which represents a 29.6% decrease compared to $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Net interest income totaled $12.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which represents a 1.7% decrease compared to $13.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.39 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which represents an increase of $16.8 million, or 1.2%, compared to $1.38 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Average loans held for investment increased $12.2 million, or 3.5% annualized, compared to $1.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest margin decreased 25 basis points to 2.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which was a result of the decrease in yield of interest-earning assets as rates on loans and cash decreased along with an increase in cost of funding as money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and borrowings repriced at higher rates over the past year. Net interest margin decreased 11 basis points compared to 2.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The segment had a $750,000 provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $700,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The provision expense recorded during the first quarter of 2020 primarily consisted of an increased allocation related to the economic condition qualitative factor across all portfolio segments. The current year provision also reflected loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net recoveries totaled $54,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $8,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $684,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits expense increased $412,000 as salaries increased due to annual raises and additional branches added in late 2019 and health insurance expense increased. Data processing expense increased $148,000 as we continue to make investments in technology.

The efficiency ratio was 56.84% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 51.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.08 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $39.3 million, or 3.8%, compared to $1.04 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Average deposits increased $21.8 million, or 8.3% annualized compared to the $1.06 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.36% at March 31, 2020, 0.39% at December 31, 2019, and 0.44% at March 31, 2019.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.78% at March 31, 2020, 0.47% at December 31, 2019, and 0.46% at March 31, 2019.

Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $3.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Loan originations increased $207.4 million, or 41.4%, to $708.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $501.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 68.3% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 89.9% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Mortgage banking income increased $7.2 million, or 30.7%, to $30.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $23.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 4.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 4.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits increased $3.3 million, or 20.7%, to $19.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $16.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase primarily related to increased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by increased loan origination volume.

Other noninterest expense increased $640,000, or 33.5%, to $2.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $1.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase related to a $960,000 increase in the provision for losses on loans sold to the secondary market that trigger early payment default provisions with investors. If triggered, the default provisions require a return of servicing release premium or an obligation to repurchase the loan.

Recent Developments:

COVID-19 Pandemic and the CARES Act

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic and social disruption on an unprecedented scale. While some industries have been impacted more severely than others, all businesses have been impacted to some degree. This disruption has resulted in the shuttering of businesses across the country, significant job loss, and aggressive measures by the federal government. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act was signed into law at the end of March 2020 as a $2 trillion legislative package. The goal of the CARES Act is to prevent a severe economic downturn through various measures, including direct financial aid to American families and economic stimulus to significantly impacted industry sectors. In addition to the general impact of COVID-19, certain provisions of the CARES Act as well as other recent legislative and regulatory relief efforts are expected to have an impact on our operations. While it is not possible to know the full universe or extent of these impacts as of the date this filing, we are disclosing potentially material items of which we are aware.

The CARES Act allows for a temporary delay in the adoption of accounting guidance under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”) until the earlier of December 31, 2020 or the 60 th day after the end of the COVID-19 national emergency. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, pursuant to the recently-enacted CARES Act and guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), we elected to delay adoption of CECL. Our first quarter financial statements include an allowance for loan losses that was prepared under the existing incurred loss methodology.

day after the end of the COVID-19 national emergency. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, pursuant to the recently-enacted CARES Act and guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), we elected to delay adoption of CECL. Our first quarter financial statements include an allowance for loan losses that was prepared under the existing incurred loss methodology. Under the CARES Act, loans less than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019 will be considered current for COVID-19 modifications. A financial institution may then suspend the requirements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (US GAAP) for loan modifications related to COVID-19 that would otherwise be categorized as a troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”). This includes a suspension of the requirement to determine impairment of these modifications for accounting purposes. In keeping with regulatory guidance to work with borrowers during this unprecedented situation, the Company is executing a payment deferral program for our lending clients that are adversely affected by the pandemic. As of April 24, 2020, the Company had modified 154 loans aggregating $100.2 million consisting of the payments of interest (deferral of principal) for a period ranging from 90 to 180 days. In addition, as of that same date the Company had modified 13 loans aggregating $7.2 million consisting of the deferral of principal and interest for a period of 3 months. In accordance with interagency guidance issued in April 2020, these short term deferrals are not considered troubled debt restructurings.

The CARES Act authorized the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) to temporarily guarantee loans under a new loan program call the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). As a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans. The Company is actively participating in assisting our customers with applications for resources through the program. PPP loans will have: (a) an interest rate of 1.0%, (b) a two-year loan term to maturity; and (c) principal and interest payments deferred for six months from the date of disbursement. The SBA will guarantee 100% of the PPP loans made to eligible borrowers. The entire principal amount of the borrower’s PPP loan, including any accrued interest, is eligible to be reduced by the loan forgiveness amount under the PPP. As of April 24, 2020, we had processed 224 applications representing up to $28.7 million in funding under the program. As of that same date, the SBA had approved 153 of those loans representing $23.9 million.

Business Continuity Plan

The Company maintains a team to respond to, prepare, and execute responses to unforeseen circumstances, such as, natural disasters and pandemics. Upon the pandemic declaration, the Company deployed a successful remote working strategy, provided timely communication to team members and customers, implemented protocols for team member safety, and initiated strategies for monitoring and responding to local COVID-19 impacts – including customer relief efforts. The Company’s preparedness efforts, coupled with quick and decisive plan implementation, resulted in minimal impacts to operations as a result of COVID-19. Prior technology planning resulted in the successful deployment of the majority of our operational teams to a remote environment. Due to the nature of their functions, select team members continue to operate from physical Company locations, while effectively employing social distancing standards. No material operational or internal control challenges or risks have been identified to date. As of March 31, 2020, we do not anticipate significant challenges to our ability to maintain our systems and controls in light of the measures we have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Company does not currently face any material resource constraints through the implementation of our business continuity plans.

Community Bank Retail operations

The Company is committed to assisting our customers and communities in this time of need. Our retail bank branch locations have converted to drive-up only in order to ensure the health and safety of our customers and team members. The branches have been supplied with gloves and disinfectant materials for lobby, drive-up and ATM equipment. We continue to serve our customers that need emergency branch access. The Company has been able to open and close accounts effectively, through its drive-up facilities and our Call Center is successfully managing the volume of incoming calls. The Company continues to monitor the safety of our staff. With reduced access to the lobby, our staffing is adequate to address the requests for time off by any of our employees who are impacted by health or child care issues.

Mortgage Banking Segment

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant disruption to the mortgage banking market. As such, that disruption presents the potential to increase the magnitude of risk inherent in this line of business, including the following:

Increased exposure to early payment defaults on loans sold to investors on the secondary market



The Company’s agreements to sell residential mortgage loans in the normal course of business contain limited recourse provisions. The recourse provisions are limited in that the recourse provision ends after certain payment criteria have been met. If defined delinquency issues occur during the limited recourse period, a loan repurchase or a return of the servicing release premium would be required. Such an event would generally result in a loss of income and/or increased demand for liquidity to fund the repurchase.





The Company’s agreements to sell residential mortgage loans in the normal course of business contain limited recourse provisions. The recourse provisions are limited in that the recourse provision ends after certain payment criteria have been met. If defined delinquency issues occur during the limited recourse period, a loan repurchase or a return of the servicing release premium would be required. Such an event would generally result in a loss of income and/or increased demand for liquidity to fund the repurchase. Increased exposure to unsaleable loans.



The Company has controls in place to verify the employment status of the borrower at the point in which the Company closes and funds the loan with the borrower. However, should the borrower suffer a loss of employment between the time in which the loan is closed but not yet purchased on the secondary market, the Company is exposed to the risk the loan would not be readily saleable in the secondary market. In that case, the Company may be required to hold the loan until such time that the borrower obtains employment and the loan become saleable.



The economic impact caused by the pandemic has resulted in a liquidity crisis for some investors on the secondary mortgage market. Should an investor, with whom we conduct significant business, encounter liquidity issues, it may have a material impact on our operations, as a closed loan that was committed to be sold to such an investor would have to be held by the Company until another investor could be identified.





The Company has controls in place to verify the employment status of the borrower at the point in which the Company closes and funds the loan with the borrower. However, should the borrower suffer a loss of employment between the time in which the loan is closed but not yet purchased on the secondary market, the Company is exposed to the risk the loan would not be readily saleable in the secondary market. In that case, the Company may be required to hold the loan until such time that the borrower obtains employment and the loan become saleable. The economic impact caused by the pandemic has resulted in a liquidity crisis for some investors on the secondary mortgage market. Should an investor, with whom we conduct significant business, encounter liquidity issues, it may have a material impact on our operations, as a closed loan that was committed to be sold to such an investor would have to be held by the Company until another investor could be identified. Increased exposure related to mortgage servicing



The Company typically sells the majority of its loans on the secondary market on a servicing released basis. The recent disruption in the market resulted in a significant decrease in the demand and value of mortgage servicing rights. As a result of this disruption, the Company will likely begin to sell more loans on a servicing retained basis. An increase in the magnitude of a mortgage servicing right asset will subject the Company to the potential for impairment charges related to the servicing right asset depending upon future changes in market conditions.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414-459-4012

markgerke@wsbonline.com





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 17,687 $ 17,104 Mortgage-related securities 702 759 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,063 1,309 Total interest income 19,452 19,172 Interest expense: Deposits 4,318 3,990 Borrowings 2,608 2,246 Total interest expense 6,926 6,236 Net interest income 12,526 12,936 Provision for loan losses 785 (680 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,741 13,616 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 481 379 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 353 344 Mortgage banking income 30,406 23,359 Other 224 175 Total noninterest income 31,464 24,257 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 24,401 20,639 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,741 2,776 Advertising 900 958 Data processing 1,006 769 Communications 338 328 Professional fees 717 695 Real estate owned 11 32 Loan processing expense 1,076 805 Other 2,903 2,347 Total noninterest expenses 34,093 29,349 Income before income taxes 9,112 8,524 Income tax expense 2,241 1,982 Net income $ 6,871 $ 6,542 Income per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 25,405 26,499 Diluted 25,612 26,720





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 41,864 $ 52,814 Federal funds sold 9,473 12,704 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 7,787 8,782 Cash and cash equivalents 59,124 74,300 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 171,489 178,476 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 262,736 220,123 Loans receivable 1,409,378 1,388,031 Less: Allowance for loan losses 13,226 12,387 Loans receivable, net 1,396,152 1,375,644 Office properties and equipment, net 24,621 25,028 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 22,950 21,150 Cash surrender value of life insurance 70,018 69,665 Real estate owned, net 702 748 Prepaid expenses and other assets 48,571 31,213 Total assets $ 2,056,363 $ 1,996,347 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 135,234 $ 130,063 Money market and savings deposits 221,464 197,942 Time deposits 729,370 739,771 Total deposits 1,086,068 1,067,776 Borrowings 522,180 483,562 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 12,966 4,212 Other liabilities 62,521 47,111 Total liabilities 1,683,735 1,602,661 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 263 271 Additional paid-in capital 198,579 211,997 Retained earnings 188,614 197,393 Unearned ESOP shares (16,320 ) (16,617 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,492 642 Total shareholders' equity 372,628 393,686 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,056,363 $ 1,996,347 Share Information Shares outstanding 26,275 27,148 Book value per share $ 14.18 $ 14.50 Closing market price $ 14.54 $ 19.03 Price to book ratio 102.54 % 131.24 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 12,526 $ 13,126 $ 13,154 $ 12,981 $ 12,936 Provision for loan losses 785 (170 ) (80 ) 30 (680 ) Total noninterest income 31,464 33,809 37,494 35,190 24,257 Total noninterest expense 34,093 35,337 36,232 35,355 29,349 Income before income taxes 9,112 11,768 14,496 12,786 8,524 Income tax expense 2,241 2,974 3,572 3,143 1,982 Net income $ 6,871 $ 8,794 $ 10,924 $ 9,643 $ 6,542 Income per share – basic $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 0.37 $ 0.25 Income per share – diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 0.37 $ 0.24 Dividends declared per share $ 0.62 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.62 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 1.37 % 1.75 % 2.17 % 1.95 % 1.39 % Return on average equity - QTD 7.07 % 8.91 % 11.15 % 9.96 % 6.65 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.68 % 2.79 % 2.80 % 2.82 % 2.93 % Return on average assets - YTD 1.37 % 1.82 % 1.84 % 1.67 % 1.39 % Return on average equity - YTD 7.07 % 9.14 % 9.21 % 8.28 % 6.65 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.68 % 2.83 % 2.85 % 2.88 % 2.93 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.47 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.46 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.48 % 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.49 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.44 % Allowance for loan loss to loans receivable 0.94 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.91 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,562,097 $ 1,573,190 $ 1,579,575 $ 1,552,199 $ 1,477,991 Mortgage related securities 112,089 110,426 114,051 114,537 115,674 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 206,485 183,447 169,621 180,111 194,669 Total interest-earning assets 1,880,671 1,867,063 1,863,247 1,846,847 1,788,334 Noninterest-earning assets 132,283 125,904 137,723 136,263 125,396 Total assets $ 2,012,954 $ 1,992,967 $ 2,000,970 $ 1,983,110 $ 1,913,730 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 39,886 $ 38,650 $ 37,015 $ 35,744 $ 36,268 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 218,942 215,332 206,474 193,542 176,237 Certificates of deposit 734,147 737,726 739,544 736,798 735,471 Total interest-bearing deposits 992,975 991,708 983,033 966,084 947,976 Borrowings 495,595 485,482 509,099 504,940 438,905 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,488,570 1,477,190 1,492,132 1,471,024 1,386,881 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 92,627 85,815 86,849 91,545 97,951 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 40,609 38,580 33,130 32,143 30,027 Total liabilities 1,621,806 1,601,585 1,612,111 1,594,712 1,514,859 Equity 391,148 391,382 388,859 388,398 398,871 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,012,954 $ 1,992,967 $ 2,000,970 $ 1,983,110 $ 1,913,730 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.55 % 4.68 % 4.66 % 4.66 % 4.69 % Mortgage related securities 2.52 % 2.58 % 2.56 % 2.68 % 2.66 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 2.07 % 2.19 % 2.53 % 2.50 % 2.73 % Total interest-earning assets 4.16 % 4.31 % 4.34 % 4.32 % 4.35 % Demand accounts 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Money market and savings accounts 0.78 % 0.66 % 0.57 % 0.66 % 0.63 % Certificates of deposit 2.13 % 2.20 % 2.24 % 2.19 % 2.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.75 % 1.79 % 1.81 % 1.80 % 1.71 % Borrowings 2.12 % 2.20 % 2.14 % 2.06 % 2.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.87 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 1.89 % 1.82 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 12,908 $ 13,472 $ 13,885 $ 13,530 $ 13,132 Provision for loan losses 750 (200 ) (150 ) - (700 ) Total noninterest income 1,028 1,645 1,415 1,079 881 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,168 4,693 4,075 4,671 4,756 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,014 894 942 944 972 Advertising 248 317 202 220 181 Data processing 605 583 588 493 457 Communications 97 93 90 93 82 Professional fees 198 162 223 160 268 Real estate owned 11 (251 ) 24 19 32 Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 580 498 583 635 489 Total noninterest expense 7,921 6,989 6,727 7,235 7,237 Income before income taxes 5,265 8,328 8,723 7,374 7,476 Income tax expense 1,154 2,033 1,982 1,594 1,687 Net income $ 4,111 $ 6,295 $ 6,741 $ 5,780 $ 5,789 Efficiency ratio - QTD 56.84 % 46.23 % 43.97 % 49.52 % 51.64 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 56.84 % 47.74 % 48.27 % 50.56 % 51.64 %





MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ (379 ) $ (399 ) $ (774 ) $ (529 ) $ (208 ) Provision for loan losses 35 30 70 30 20 Total noninterest income 30,798 32,440 36,535 34,364 23,571 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 19,387 21,975 23,616 22,579 16,060 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,727 1,627 1,687 1,736 1,804 Advertising 652 734 711 743 777 Data processing 395 402 411 372 308 Communications 241 227 268 260 246 Professional fees 505 1,000 688 620 426 Real estate owned - 30 - - - Loan processing expense 1,076 746 858 879 805 Other 2,552 1,918 1,725 1,186 1,912 Total noninterest expense 26,535 28,659 29,964 28,375 22,338 Income before income taxes 3,849 3,352 5,727 5,430 1,005 Income tax expense 1,080 921 1,584 1,545 286 Net income $ 2,769 $ 2,431 $ 4,143 $ 3,885 $ 719 Efficiency ratio - QTD 87.23 % 89.44 % 83.79 % 83.86 % 95.61 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 87.23 % 87.47 % 86.79 % 88.66 % 95.61 % Loan originations $ 708,840 $ 777,073 $ 851,297 $ 793,254 $ 501,432 Purchase 68.3 % 72.1 % 79.0 % 87.6 % 89.9 % Refinance 31.7 % 27.9 % 21.0 % 12.4 % 10.1 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 4.08 % 4.27 % 4.30 % 4.29 % 4.57 % (1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.