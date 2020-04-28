Samoa : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Samoa

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

April 28, 2020

Samoa, with a population of around 0.2 million, suffered from a severe measles outbreak in late-2019 (claimed 83 lives and resulted in over 5,700 cases), which led to a much larger economic contraction than that of past episodes of natural disasters. The global pandemic of COVID-19 has exacerbated the downturn and will devastate the Samoan economy as it heavily depends on now-banned inbound tourism. Staff supports the authorities’ planned policy measures to help the private sector. The Fund’s support for Samoa’s balance of payment (BOP) needs (US$ 22 million or 100 percent of quota) will provide a significant short-term buffer.