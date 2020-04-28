There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,822 in the last 365 days.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- STOUGHTON, Mass., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced a net loss of $818,000, or $0.16 per share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $51,000, or $0.01 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives, provision expense of $357,000 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and operating expenses of $18,000 related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, earnings were $932,000, or $0.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

At March 31, 2020, total assets amounted to $652.9 million compared to $631.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $21.9 million, or 3.5%. Contributing to asset growth was a $7.1 million increase in net loans, as well as a $13.0 million increase in cash and cash equivalents held in anticipation of funding loans.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The first quarter of 2020 was a very eventful period for our Company. We are very pleased with the strong performance of our mortgage banking operations during this low interest rate environment. Meeting the demands of our customers, we realized record levels of mortgage banking revenue from loan sales and origination activity during the quarter. We also continued our focused growth in core deposits, growing our non-brokered deposit base at a 13% annualized rate. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to protect our employees, shifting 90% of them to working remotely while still meeting the service expectations of our customers through augmented business operations and our digital platform. Lastly, we transitioned our leadership with the retirement of Jim McDonough as CEO and Mike Devlin as CFO and we thank them for their trusted stewardship of the Company. With a strong balance sheet and capital position, the Company is ready to manage our continued evolution through whatever challenges lie ahead.”

First Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $47,000, or 1.1%, to $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets between periods of $32.2 million, or 5.6%, as the Company continued to leverage its strong capital base. The net interest margin decreased in the first quarter of 2020 to 2.91%, from 3.04% in the first quarter of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $724,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to no provision in the prior year quarter. The provision in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included a $357,000 increase to the general component of the allowance for loan losses to represent the estimate of probable incurred losses as of March 31, 2020, associated with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to control its spread on the Company’s loan portfolio. At March 31, 2020, higher loss factors were assigned to each major loan portfolio category based on their level of risk. In addition, the increase in the provision reflected loan portfolio growth of $7.8 million since December 31, 2019, as well as higher risk ratings assigned to certain commercial loans. The allowance for loan losses was 1.04% and 0.90% of total loans at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and was 152.6% and 131.4% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $3.1 million to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $3.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, principally due to an increase of $4.6 million, or 176.0%, in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $1.6 million given expectations of higher prepayments.

Non-interest expenses increased $3.1 million to $11.0 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $7.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $18,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. Excluding these unusual items, non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased $1.7 million compared to the prior year period, principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million. This increase is principally related to higher commissions and incentives associated with increased residential loan production, partially offset by a decrease in bonuses paid to new loan originators hired in the prior year.

Professional fees in the first quarter of 2020 increased $137,000 over the prior year period, primarily related to management succession planning costs. Spending on marketing in the first quarter of 2020 was $36,000 less than the prior year period due to fewer marketing campaigns while our communities are subject to a stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase of $224,000 in other non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 was driven mainly by costs related to higher loan production.

Income tax expense of $11,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 consists solely of a state income tax provision which is based on the projected effective state tax rate for the year.

The Company has a net operating loss carryforward (“NOL”) for federal tax purposes of $12.0 million. Since 2014, the NOL as well as other deferred tax assets have been subject to a full valuation allowance, which totaled $2.3 million at March 31, 2020. We evaluate the tax valuation allowance on a quarterly basis. Based primarily on an assessment of historical operating results, we concluded that the valuation allowance should be maintained at March 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $652.9 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $631.0 million at December 31, 2019, increasing by $21.9 million, or 3.5%. This growth primarily resulted from an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $13.0 million, which reflects the need to fund mortgage loans that are in our production pipeline. In addition, net loans increased $7.1 million, with increases mainly in residential and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases in consumer and commercial and industrial loans. Loans held for sale declined by $4.0 million, to $58.8 million at March 31, 2020 from $62.8 million at December 31, 2019, principally because of high loan sale volumes which reached $215.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The increase in total assets was funded by deposit growth, driven by an increase in non-brokered deposits of $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, representing 12.7% annualized growth. Brokered deposits declined by $4.9 million to $86.0 million at March 31, 2020, from $90.9 million at December 31, 2019. In contrast, FHLB advances increased by $7.6 million to $52.0 million at March 31, 2020, from $44.4 million at December 31, 2019, given that FHLB advances have been a relatively cheaper source of wholesale funding.

Total stockholders’ equity was $79.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $78.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $494,000 occurred despite net losses of $818,000 in the first quarter of 2020, principally as a result of an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $1.6 million and equity adjustments of $947,000 related to the stock benefit plan and employee stock ownership plan. These increases were partially offset by stock repurchases of $1.2 million as the Company repurchased shares during the first quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 Impact
As previously noted, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our communities in March 2020. Though at March 31, 2020 it was too early to detect increases in delinquencies and non-performing loans because of the pandemic, a provision was made to the allowance for loan losses based on management’s best estimate of the impact of the pandemic on the ability of borrowers to repay their loans as of March 31, 2020. Management will continue to carefully assess the exposure of the portfolios to COVID-19-related factors, economic trends and their effect on credit quality.

In response to the pandemic’s effects on our customers, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, of which we funded $8.8 million of loans through April 24, 2020, and granting 3-month payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Most Impacted Sectors for statistics on mortgage loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, eight loan production offices located throughout Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the sole member of Envision Bank Foundation, Inc. (the “Foundation”), a nonprofit corporation organized in 2016 to financially support community projects that improve the quality of life in markets served by Envision Bank. Since inception, the Foundation has funded projects focused on support of military veterans and their families, and education.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; continued turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, non-interest income to total income, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  March 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2019  
               
Assets  
Cash and due from banks $ 4,589     $ 4,371  
Interest-bearing deposits   16,656       3,881  
Total cash and cash equivalents   21,245       8,252  
               
Certificates of deposit   490       490  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   55,465       57,503  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   58,781       62,792  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,996 in 2020 and $4,280 in 2019   476,226       469,131  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost   2,873       2,417  
Accrued interest receivable   1,397       1,393  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   7,488       8,556  
Premises and equipment, net   5,667       5,748  
Bank-owned life insurance   8,486       8,441  
Foreclosed real estate, net   132       -  
Other assets   14,636       6,281  
               
Total assets $ 652,886     $ 631,004  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  
Deposits:              
Non-interest bearing $ 65,017     $ 61,603  
Interest bearing   354,051       344,581  
Brokered   85,951       90,858  
Total deposits   505,019       497,042  
               
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   52,013       44,403  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts   2,074       2,052  
Post-employment benefit obligations   2,329       2,464  
Other liabilities   12,495       6,581  
Total liabilities   573,930       552,542  
               
Stockholders' Equity:              
Common stock   55       56  
Additional paid-in capital   50,832       51,127  
Retained earnings   30,939       31,757  
ESOP-Unearned compensation   (3,897 )     (3,944 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   1,027       (534 )
Total stockholders' equity   78,956       78,462  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 652,886     $ 631,004  
               

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2020     2019  
Interest and dividend income:              
Loans $ 5,620     $ 5,588  
Other interest and dividend income   433       428  
Total interest and dividend income   6,053       6,016  
               
Interest expense   1,628       1,638  
               
Net interest income   4,425       4,378  
Provision for loan losses   724       -  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,701       4,378  
               
Non-interest income:              
Customer service fees   306       329  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net   7,144       2,588  
Mortgage servicing fees, net   (1,254 )     319  
Other   255       177  
Total non-interest income   6,451       3,413  
Non-interest expenses:              
Salaries and employee benefits   8,126       5,412  
Occupancy and equipment   698       656  
Professional fees   405       268  
Marketing   152       188  
Other non-interest expenses   1,578       1,354  
Total non-interest expenses   10,959       7,878  
Loss before income taxes   (807 )     (87 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   11       (36 )
               
Net loss $ (818 )   $ (51 )
               
Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.16 )   $ (0.01 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding   5,158,294       5,478,544  
               

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Averages Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Average Balance and Yields  
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2020     2019  
  Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (1) $ 531,141     $ 5,620       4.23 %   $ 516,454     $ 5,588       4.33 %
Investment securities(2) (3)   58,799       379       2.58 %     55,155       404       2.93 %
Interest-earning deposits   18,458       56       1.21 %     4,550       28       2.46 %
Total interest-earning assets   608,398       6,055       3.98 %     576,159       6,020       4.18 %
Noninterest-earning assets   31,774                       25,151                  
Total assets $ 640,172                     $ 601,310                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Savings accounts   134,843       284       0.84 %     101,976       82       0.32 %
NOW accounts   39,049       51       0.52 %     40,571       48       0.47 %
Money market accounts   78,394       197       1.01 %     71,407       228       1.28 %
Term certificates   188,654       893       1.89 %     163,668       802       1.96 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   440,940       1,425       1.29 %     377,622       1,160       1.23 %
FHLBB advances   47,102       203       1.72 %     76,153       478       2.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   488,042       1,628       1.33 %     453,775       1,638       1.44 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   62,718                       61,748                  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   9,549                       7,632                  
Total liabilities   560,309                       523,155                  
Total stockholders' equity   79,863                       78,155                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 640,172                     $ 601,310                  
Net interest income         $ 4,427                     $ 4,382          
Interest rate spread(4)                   2.65 %                     2.74 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 120,356                     $ 122,384                  
Net interest margin(6)                   2.91 %                     3.04 %
                                               
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   124.66 %                     126.97 %                
                                               

                                               
(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $2,000 and $4,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2020 v. 2019  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans $ 157     $ (125 )   $ 32  
Investment securities   26       (51 )     (25 )
Interest-earning deposits   48       (20 )     28  
Total interest-earning assets   231       (196 )     35  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   34       168       202  
NOW accounts   (2 )     5       3  
Money market accounts   21       (52 )     (31 )
Term certificates   119       (28 )     91  
Total interest-bearing deposits   172       93       265  
FHLBB advances   (151 )     (124 )     (275 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   21       (31 )     (10 )
                       
Change in net interest income $ 210     $ (165 )   $ 45  
                       

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020  
  Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income $ 3,994     $ 431     $ 4,425  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   724       -       724  
                       
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   3,270       431       3,701  
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Customer service fees   273       33       306  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)   -       7,472       7,472  
Mortgage servicing fees, net   (87 )     (1,167 )     (1,254 )
Other   140       115       255  
Total non-interest income   326       6,453       6,779  
                       
Non-interest expenses:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   3,098       5,028       8,126  
Occupancy and equipment   404       294       698  
Other non-interest expenses   1,145       990       2,135  
Total non-interest expenses   4,647       6,312       10,959  
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (1,051 )   $ 572       (479 )
                       
Elimination of inter-segment profit                   (328 )
Loss before income taxes                   (807 )
                       
Income tax expense                   11  
Net loss                 $ (818 )
                       
  1. Before elimination of inter-segment profit
  2. Salaries and benefits include the severance and vested stock acceleration costs related to the retirement of the CEO and CFO of the Bank. The total cost of this event was $1.38 million, of which $1.03 million was allocated to the Bank segment and the remainder, $344,000, was allocated to the mortgage segment.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019  
  Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income $ 4,181     $ 197     $ 4,378  
Provision for loan losses   -       -       -  
                       
Net interest income after credit for loan losses   4,181       197       4,378  
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Customer service fees   295       34       329  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)   -       2,744       2,744  
Mortgage servicing fees, net   (88 )     407       319  
Other   125       52       177  
Total non-interest income   332       3,237       3,569  
                       
Non-interest expenses:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   1,539       3,873       5,412  
Occupancy and equipment   400       256       656  
Other non-interest expenses   954       856       1,810  
Total non-interest expenses   2,893       4,985       7,878  
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,620     $ (1,551 )     69  
                       
Elimination of inter-segment profit                   (156 )
Loss before income taxes                   (87 )
                       
Income tax benefit                   (36 )
Net loss                 $ (51 )
                       

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2020     2019  
               
Net loss - GAAP basis $ (818 )   $ (51 )
               
Allowance for loans and lease losses related to COVID-19   357       -  
               
Non-interest expense adjustments:              
Retirement salary and benefits compensation   692       -  
Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation   683       -  
COVID-19 related expenses   18       -  
Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP basis $ 932     $ (51 )
               
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.18     $ (0.01 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding   5,158,294       5,478,544  
               

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020       2019  
               
Return on average assets: (1, 4)              
GAAP   (0.51 %)     (0.03 %)
Non-GAAP (2)   0.58 %     (0.03 %)
               
Return on average equity: (1, 5)              
GAAP   (4.10 %)     (0.26 %)
Non-GAAP (2)   4.67 %     (0.26 %)
               
Net interest margin   2.91 %     3.04 %
               
Non-interest income to total income:              
GAAP   51.59 %     36.20 %
               
Efficiency ratio: (6)              
GAAP   100.76 %     101.12 %
Non-GAAP (2)   87.96 %     101.12 %
               
Tier 1 capital to average assets   12.17 %     13.22 %
               
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (3)   0.52 %     0.48 %
               
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (3)   1.04 %     0.88 %
               
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   152.55 %     150.30 %
               
Tangible book value per share $ 14.44     $ 13.29  
               
  1. Annualized for quarterly periods presented.
  2. See page 10 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss).
  3. Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.
  4. This non-GAAP measure represents net loss divided by average total assets.
  5. This non-GAAP measure represents net loss divided by average stockholders’ equity.
  6. This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

  As of April 24, 2020  
  Commercial loans     Residential loans     Residential loans serviced for others  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
COVID-19 related loan payment deferral requests received (approved or pending processing):                      
Number of loans   37       68       301  
Principal balance $ 42,058     $ 19,251     $ 70,193  
                       
COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals approved to date:                      
Number of loans   8       29       215  
Principal balance $ 6,541     $ 7,683     $ 55,331  
                       

COVID-19 Most Impacted Sectors

    As of March 31, 2020  
Industry (1)   Exposure balance     Real Estate Secured     Commercial & Industrial     Construction  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Group home/care facility   $ 1,126     $ 1,126     $ -     $ -  
Hotels/hospitality     12,526       12,492       34       -  
Restaurants/food service     7,058       1,663       5,395       -  
Retail/shopping center     22,900       18,225       -       4,675  
Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors   $ 43,610     $ 33,506     $ 5,429     $ 4,675  
Percentage of commercial loans outstanding     28.6 %     26.5 %     60.1 %     27.6 %
                                 
Commercial loans outstanding   $ 152,576     $ 126,608     $ 9,031     $ 16,937  
                                 
Loan to value secured by real estate             51.6 %             75.0 %
                                 
Restaurant/food service loans to enterprise value (2)                     60.3 %        
  1. This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at March 31, 2020 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) that the Company has minimal or no exposure to.
     
  2. The Commercial & Industrial loans primarily relate to restaurant franchises for which enterprise value is determined as a multiple of revenue or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

For More Information, Contact:
William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer (617-925-1955)

