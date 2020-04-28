ATA Creativity Global Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international education services provider focused on quality experiences that cultivate and enrich students’ creativity, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The annual report can be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.atai.net.cn under the section titled “SEC Filings.”



ACG will provide a hard copy of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to its IR representatives stated below, or in email to ir@atai.net.cn .

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international education services provider focused on quality experiences that cultivate and enrich students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling and other education services through its training center network in China and abroad. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn .

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company Investor Relations ATA Creativity Global The Equity Group Inc. Amy Tung, Chief Financial Officer Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President +86 10 6518 1133 x5518 415-568-2255 amytung@atai.net.cn csohn@equityny.com Adam Prior, Senior Vice President 212-836-9606 aprior@equityny.com



