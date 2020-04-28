QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2020 Highlights



Net income of $11.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $12.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share

NIM increased by 4bps and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 5bps to 3.40% and 3.56%, respectively

Noninterest income of $15.2 million

Annualized loan and lease growth of 1.6% for the quarter

Annualized deposit growth of 26.5% for the quarter

Provision expense of $8.4 million for the quarter, increasing ALLL by 16bps to 1.14%

Elected to defer CECL implementation as allowed by the March 27, 2020 CARES Act

COVID-19 Pandemic Response Update

The Company has fully implemented its Business Continuity Plan

All charters are providing routine banking services through online banking, drive-up windows and limited lobby access

We are actively responding to client needs, including offering a Loan Relief Program (“LRP”) to impacted clients: As of April 24, 2020, 1,935 clients have been added to the LRP with loans totaling $439 million

Enrolling clients (including new clients) in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”): As of April 24, 2020, we have received approvals from the SBA for 1,300 PPP loans totaling $333 million

We remain fully staffed and have implemented a number of actions to support our employees, including: Alternative work practices such as working in shifts, social distancing in our facilities, adding remote work options for approximately half of our workforce, and online meeting platforms Discontinued business travel and large events



MOLINE, Ill., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $11.2 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.70 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $15.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.99 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Provision expense increased $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of increased qualitative factors in response to deteriorating economic conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first quarter results included $517 thousand of disposition costs due to the sale of Rockford Bank and Trust (“RB&T”) and a $500 thousand goodwill impairment charge related to the pending sale of the Bates Companies (“Bates”). The fourth quarter of 2019 results included a $12.3 million gain on sale and $3.3 million of disposition costs due to the sale of RB&T. Additionally in the fourth quarter of 2019, there was a $3.0 million goodwill impairment charge related to Bates as a result of the decision to exit the Rockford market. The first quarter results also included $151 thousand of post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs, compared to $1.9 million of similar costs in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding these expenses and some modest cost for early debt extinguishment, the Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $12.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.77 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.96 for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2019, net income and diluted EPS were $12.9 million and $0.81, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $13.0 million and $0.82, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, $ in millions (except per share data) 2020 2019 2019

Net Income $ 11.2 $ 15.9 $ 12.9 Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.99 $ 0.81 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 12.4 $ 15.4 $ 13.0 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 0.82 Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (non-GAAP) $ 22.8 $ 20.4 $ 16.6 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

“As a country, we are in the midst of an unprecedented challenge with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remains difficult to predict the ultimate impact on our clients because the depth and duration of this pandemic are still unknown,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “However, each of our banks is well-capitalized, and is dedicated to serving our clients for as long as this crisis lasts. We believe our philosophy of putting clients first, combined with local decision-making, is the best way to serve our customers during these uncertain times. We have seasoned credit teams at all charters that have experience dealing with significant economic downturns, and all of our employees are dedicated to helping our clients weather this storm.”

“We have rolled out our Loan Relief Program that allows impacted clients to defer payments and preserve cash and liquidity,” Helling continued. “Additionally, our lending teams are actively enrolling many existing and new small-business clients in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended to provide much needed capital and liquidity to many of our commercial and non-profit clients. As of April 24th, our banks received approvals from the SBA to fund 1,300 loans totaling $333 million. These approvals were accomplished in a very short amount of time thanks to an extraordinary effort by our staff. We are confident that we will grow our client base as a result of these efforts.”

“Though the public health crisis did impact our results in the form of lower loan growth and an increased provision for loan losses, our overall credit quality remained strong and our Company was solidly profitable through the first quarter,” Helling added. “I am proud of our first-quarter financial performance and our healthy underlying fundamentals. We remain steadfast in our focus on expanding our presence in the communities we serve across all our charters and providing best in class service through operational excellence, and we believe that we are well positioned to deal with the challenges in front of us.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 1.6% for the Quarter

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s total loans and leases increased slightly by $14.5 million to a total of $3.7 billion. Loan and lease growth was adversely impacted by reduced economic activity across all markets as a result of the voluntary or mandatory closures of public venues, businesses, schools and government offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company received a number of sizable loan paydowns in the beginning of the quarter, further impacting quarter-end loan balances. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $132.6 million, or 3.5% on a linked quarter basis. At quarter-end, the percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 10.1%, which was up from 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the Company accessed some short-term wholesale funding out of an abundance of caution. At quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 71%, which was down from 75% in the fourth quarter.

“The slowdown in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our loan growth for the quarter,” added Mr. Helling. “Loan production slowed significantly in March and that trend has continued into the second quarter. We also experienced several large payoffs during the quarter, which impacted our loan growth as well. Due to the inherent difficulty in predicting the duration of the pandemic, we are withdrawing our previously announced targeted range for full-year organic loan growth.”

Net Interest Income of $37.7 million; Adjusted NIM up 7 basis points

Linked-quarter comparisons of net interest income are impacted by the sale of RB&T on November 30, 2019 and varying levels of acquisition-related net accretion. While the sale of RB&T reduced average earning assets by 5.3% on a linked-quarter basis, net interest income excluding RB&T and acquisition related accretion (non-GAAP) was nearly static due to a significant increase in net interest margin (“NIM”) in the first quarter of 2020.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Net Interest Income - Reported $ 37.7 $ 39.9 $ 36.9 Net Interest Income - RB&T $ - $ (1.8 ) $ (3.4 ) Acquisition-related Net Accretion $ (0.6 ) $ (0.9 ) $ (1.1 ) Net Interest Income Ex-RB&T / Ex-Accretion $ 37.1 $ 37.2 $ 32.4

In the first quarter, reported NIM was 3.40% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.56%, an increase of 4 basis points and 5 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.50%, up 7 basis points from the fourth quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was due to an 11 basis point decline in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate), partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 NIM 3.40% 3.36% 3.25% NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.56% 3.51% 3.40% Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.50% 3.43% 3.31% See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

“We expanded our adjusted net interest margin again during the first quarter as we continued to drive down our deposit costs while successfully increasing core deposits during the quarter. Our average loan yields also declined during the quarter, but at a slower pace than the decrease in our funding costs, expanding our margin,” stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.



Noninterest Income of $15.2 million

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $15.2 million, compared to $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2019 results included a $12.3 million gain on the sale of RB&T. Excluding this gain, noninterest income totaled $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The first quarter decline in noninterest income was mostly due to the sale of RB&T late in the fourth quarter of 2019. Wealth management revenue was $4.0 million for the quarter, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019. Noninterest income increased 26.7% when compared to the first quarter of 2019.

“Our noninterest income was down modestly in the first quarter, however, we did experience another strong quarter of swap fee income, which came in at $6.8 million for the quarter, at the high end of our guidance range. Given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we are withdrawing our previously announced targeted range for full-year swap fee income and gain on sale of guaranteed portions of loans,” added Mr. Gipple.

Noninterest Expenses of $31.4 million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $31.4 million, compared to $46.3 million and $32.4 million for the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. The linked quarter decrease was due to a number of factors, including a $5.7 million decline in salaries and employee benefits due to the sale of RB&T as well as reduced bonus and incentive compensation, a $2.8 million decline in disposition costs and a $2.5 million lower goodwill impairment charge. In addition, post-acquisition transition and integration costs decreased by $1.7 million due to the completion of the core conversion of Springfield First Community Bank in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality Remains Solid

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $16.9 million, an increase of $3.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to one lending relationship. The ratio of NPAs to total assets increased to 0.32% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2019 and down from 0.52% at March 31, 2019.

The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses totaled $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, up from $1.0 million in the prior quarter and $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase in the provision for loan and lease losses was primarily due to increased qualitative factors in response to deteriorating economic conditions. As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance to total loans and leases was 1.14%, which was up from 0.98% at December 31, 2019 and from 1.08% at March 31, 2019.

In accordance with GAAP for acquisition accounting, loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount ($6.3 million at March 31, 2020).

Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 13.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.14%, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.76%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 13.33%, 10.18% and 9.25% as of December 31, 2019. The slight decline in these ratios was the result of asset growth associated with holding higher liquidity and cash balances along with the Company’s previously announced share repurchase program and changes in interest rate swap market valuations.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 18, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program, permitting the repurchase of up to 800,000 shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock, or approximately 5% of the outstanding shares as of December 31, 2019. During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 101,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $37.45 per share. The Company ceased the repurchase of shares on March 16, 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact our country.

Focus on Three Key Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it has developed three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

It should be noted that these initiatives are long-term targets. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may not be able to achieve these goals for the full year 2020.



Supplemental Presentation and Where to Find It

In addition to this press release, the Company has included a supplemental presentation that provides further information regarding the Company’s loan exposures. Investors, analysts and other interested persons may find this presentation on the SEC’s EDGAR filing system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, or on the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through May 13, 2020. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10142295. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 25 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.2 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in loans and $4.2 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com .

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the 2020 presidential election and the impact of tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices (including the new current expected credit loss (CECL) impairment standards, that will change how the Company estimates credit losses); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; and (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Held for Sale Held for Sale Held for Sale As of As of As of As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 169,827 $ 76,254 $ 91,671 $ 87,919 $ 76,527 $ - $ - $ 11,031 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 206,708 157,691 197,263 205,497 216,032 - - 2,415 Securities 684,571 611,341 555,409 643,803 655,749 - - 66,009 Net loans/leases 3,662,435 3,654,204 3,574,154 3,869,415 3,758,268 - - 362,011 Intangibles 14,421 14,970 15,529 16,089 16,918 - - - Goodwill 74,248 74,748 77,748 77,748 77,872 - - - Derivatives 195,973 87,827 104,388 65,922 36,375 - - - Other assets 213,134 220,049 210,673 228,459 228,921 10,758 11,966 24,081 Assets held for sale 10,758 11,966 465,547 - - - - - Total assets $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 10,758 $ 11,966 $ 465,547 Total deposits $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 $ - $ - $ 451,546 Total borrowings 244,399 278,955 320,457 230,953 282,994 - - 16,157 Derivatives 203,744 88,436 109,242 69,556 38,229 - - - Other liabilities 71,185 90,254 70,169 67,533 62,812 3,130 5,003 2,827 Liabilities held for sale 3,130 5,003 470,530 - - - - - Total stockholders' equity 539,139 535,351 519,743 504,300 488,407 - - - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 3,130 $ 5,003 $ 470,530 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,484,979 $ 1,507,825 $ 1,469,978 $ 1,548,657 $ 1,479,247 Commercial real estate loans 1,783,086 1,736,396 1,687,922 1,837,473 1,790,845 Direct financing leases 83,324 87,869 92,307 101,180 108,543 Residential real estate loans 237,742 239,904 245,667 293,479 288,502 Installment and other consumer loans 106,728 109,352 106,540 120,947 123,087 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 8,809 8,859 7,856 8,783 9,208 Total loans/leases $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,910,519 $ 3,799,432 Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases 42,233 36,001 36,116 41,104 41,164 Net loans/leases $ 3,662,435 $ 3,654,204 $ 3,574,154 $ 3,869,415 $ 3,758,268 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 19,457 $ 20,078 $ 21,268 $ 35,762 $ 35,843 Municipal securities 493,664 447,853 391,329 440,853 450,376 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 122,853 120,587 123,880 159,228 161,692 Asset backed securities 28,499 16,887 10,957 - 0 Other securities 20,098 5,936 7,975 7,960 7,838 Total securities $ 684,571 $ 611,341 $ 555,409 $ 643,803 $ 655,749 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 829,782 $ 777,224 $ 782,232 $ 795,951 $ 821,599 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,440,907 2,407,502 2,245,557 2,505,956 2,334,474 Time deposits 617,979 571,343 536,352 733,135 719,286 Brokered deposits 281,810 154,982 238,100 287,468 318,861 Total deposits $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 55,000 $ 50,000 $ 60,000 $ 46,433 $ 66,380 Overnight FHLB advances (1) 40,000 109,300 135,800 59,300 59,800 Wholesale structured repurchase agreements - - - - 35,000 Customer repurchase agreements 2,377 2,193 2,421 2,181 3,056 Federal funds purchased 10,690 11,230 16,105 17,010 12,830 FRB borrowings 30,000 - - - - Subordinated notes 68,455 68,394 68,334 68,274 68,215 Junior subordinated debentures 37,877 37,838 37,797 37,755 37,713 Total borrowings $ 244,399 $ 278,955 $ 320,457 $ 230,953 $ 282,994 (1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.36%.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 48,982 $ 52,977 $ 56,817 $ 54,181 $ 52,102 Interest expense 11,284 13,058 16,098 16,168 15,194 Net interest income 37,698 39,919 40,719 38,013 36,908 Provision for loan/lease losses 8,367 979 2,012 1,941 2,134 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 29,331 $ 38,940 $ 38,707 $ 36,072 $ 34,774 Trust department fees $ 2,312 $ 2,365 $ 2,340 $ 2,361 $ 2,493 Investment advisory and management fees 1,727 1,589 1,782 1,888 1,736 Deposit service fees 1,477 1,787 1,813 1,658 1,554 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 652 823 890 489 369 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans - 159 519 39 31 Swap fee income 6,804 7,409 9,797 7,891 3,198 Securities gains (losses), net - 26 (3 ) (52 ) - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 329 533 489 412 540 Debit card fees 758 766 886 914 792 Correspondent banking fees 215 194 189 172 216 Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary - 12,286 - - - Other 922 1,868 1,204 1,293 1,064 Total noninterest income $ 15,196 $ 29,805 $ 19,906 $ 17,065 $ 11,993 Salaries and employee benefits $ 18,519 $ 24,220 $ 24,215 $ 22,749 $ 20,879 Occupancy and equipment expense 4,032 4,019 3,860 3,533 3,694 Professional and data processing fees 3,369 3,570 4,030 3,031 2,750 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 151 1,855 884 708 134 Disposition costs 517 3,325 - - - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 683 523 542 926 964 Loan/lease expense 228 349 221 312 214 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 13 232 2,078 1,182 298 Advertising and marketing 682 1,670 1,056 1,037 785 Bank service charges 504 516 502 508 483 Losses on debt extinguishment, net 147 288 148 - - Correspondent banking expense 216 216 209 206 204 Intangibles amortization 549 560 560 615 532 Goodwill impairment 500 3,000 - - - Other 1,305 1,951 1,640 1,753 1,498 Total noninterest expense $ 31,415 $ 46,294 $ 39,945 $ 36,560 $ 32,435 Net income before income taxes $ 13,112 $ 22,451 $ 18,668 $ 16,577 $ 14,332 Federal and state income tax expense 1,884 6,560 3,573 3,073 1,414 Net income $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 13,504 $ 12,918 Basic EPS $ 0.71 $ 1.01 $ 0.96 $ 0.86 $ 0.82 Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.99 $ 0.94 $ 0.85 $ 0.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,796,796 15,772,703 15,739,430 15,714,588 15,693,345 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,011,456 16,033,043 15,976,742 15,938,377 15,922,940





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,773,736 15,828,098 15,790,462 15,772,939 15,755,442 Book value per common share (1) $ 34.18 $ 33.82 $ 32.91 $ 31.97 $ 31.00 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 28.56 $ 28.15 $ 27.01 $ 26.02 $ 24.98 Closing stock price $ 27.07 $ 43.86 $ 37.98 $ 34.87 $ 33.92 Market capitalization $ 426,995 $ 694,220 $ 599,722 $ 550,002 $ 534,425 Market price / book value 79.20 % 129.69 % 115.40 % 109.06 % 109.42 % Market price / tangible book value 94.79 % 155.76 % 140.61 % 134.00 % 135.77 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 3.54 $ 3.65 $ 3.49 $ 3.10 $ 2.99 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 7.65 x 12.02 x 10.88 x 11.25 x 11.34 x TCE / TA (4) 8.76 % 9.25 % 8.20 % 8.05 % 7.92 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 $ 488,407 $ 473,138 Net income 11,228 15,891 15,095 13,504 12,918 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (3,691 ) (683 ) 543 2,243 2,343 Common stock cash dividends declared (942 ) (947 ) (944 ) (942 ) (942 ) Proceeds from issuance of 9,400 shares of common stock as a result of the performance based targets met for Bates Companies - 399 - - - Repurchase and cancellation of 100,932 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (3,780 ) Other (5) 973 948 749 1,088 950 Ending balance $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 $ 488,407 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 13.33 % 13.33 % 12.22 % 12.04 % 12.26 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.98 % 11.04 % 9.94 % 9.76 % 9.87 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.19 % 9.53 % 9.02 % 8.96 % 8.90 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.14 % 10.18 % 9.12 % 8.93 % 9.02 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.91 % 1.23 % 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.04 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 8.23 % 11.93 % 11.70 % 10.84 % 10.71 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.40 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 59.39 % 66.40 % 65.89 % 66.38 % 66.33 % Gross loans and leases / total assets (10) 70.95 % 75.36 % 74.80 % 75.28 % 74.99 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits (10) 88.83 % 94.35 % 94.95 % 90.47 % 90.59 % Effective tax rate 14.37 % 29.22 % 19.14 % 18.54 % 9.87 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 703 697 766 773 771 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,077,900 $ 4,968,502 Loans/leases 3,686,410 3,868,435 3,962,464 3,839,674 3,759,615 Deposits 3,954,707 4,227,572 4,302,995 4,271,391 4,110,868 Total stockholders' equity 545,678 532,756 516,195 498,263 482,423 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Decrease due to sale of subsidiary Rockford Bank & Trust. (10) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (4) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 5,324 $ 18 1.36 % $ 2,933 $ 12 1.62 % $ 15,736 $ 93 2.40 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 128,612 361 1.13 % 208,040 868 1.66 % 155,463 923 2.41 % Securities (1) 619,307 6,080 3.95 % 610,676 5,913 3.84 % 660,454 6,096 3.74 % Restricted investment securities 21,365 258 4.86 % 21,226 283 5.29 % 21,285 307 5.85 % Loans (1) 3,686,410 44,056 4.81 % 3,868,435 47,684 4.89 % 3,759,615 46,477 5.01 % Total earning assets (1) $ 4,461,018 $ 50,773 4.58 % $ 4,711,310 $ 54,760 4.61 % $ 4,612,553 $ 53,896 4.74 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,379,635 $ 5,328 0.90 % $ 2,520,696 $ 6,547 1.03 % $ 2,288,109 $ 7,174 1.27 % Time deposits 785,135 3,879 1.99 % 865,392 4,631 2.12 % 1,012,459 5,305 2.12 % Short-term borrowings 19,315 64 1.33 % 19,491 87 1.77 % 14,377 71 2.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 111,407 449 1.62 % 87,527 210 0.95 % 147,355 903 2.49 % Other borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 43,701 605 5.61 % Subordinated debentures 68,418 994 5.84 % 68,356 1,004 5.83 % 38,637 564 5.92 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,853 571 6.07 % 37,813 579 6.07 % 37,686 572 6.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,401,763 $ 11,285 1.33 % $ 3,599,275 $ 13,058 1.44 % $ 3,582,324 $ 15,194 1.72 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 39,488 3.24 % $ 41,702 3.17 % $ 38,702 3.02 % Net interest margin (2) 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.40 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.50 % 3.43 % 3.31 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES Beginning balance $ 36,001 $ 36,116 $ 41,104 $ 41,164 $ 39,847 Reclassification of allowance related to held for sale loans - - (6,122 ) - - Provision charged to expense (2) 8,367 979 1,584 1,941 2,134 Loans/leases charged off (2,335 ) (1,182 ) (741 ) (2,152 ) (1,059 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 200 88 291 151 242 Ending balance $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 36,116 $ 41,104 $ 41,164 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 11,628 $ 7,902 $ 8,231 $ 13,148 $ 13,406 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 1,419 33 - 58 61 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 545 979 763 1,313 3,794 Total nonperforming loans/leases 13,592 8,914 8,994 14,519 17,261 Other real estate owned 3,298 4,129 4,248 8,637 9,110 Other repossessed assets 45 41 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 16,935 $ 13,084 $ 13,242 $ 23,156 $ 26,371 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets (3) 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.45 % 0.52 % Allowance / total loans/leases (1) 1.14 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.08 % Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (1) 310.72 % 403.87 % 401.56 % 283.10 % 238.48 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.02 % (1) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios. (2) Excludes provision related to loans included in assets held for sale of $428 thousand for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. (3) Excludes assets held for sale.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,914,785 $ 1,682,477 $ 1,660,374 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 237,198 239,794 231,470 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,719,773 1,572,324 1,446,637 Community State Bank - Ankeny 863,903 853,834 785,076 Springfield First Community Bank 708,736 748,753 638,542 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,678,889 $ 1,458,587 $ 1,453,810 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,247,989 1,248,598 1,228,232 Community State Bank - Ankeny 743,645 735,089 673,231 Springfield First Community Bank 524,420 531,498 445,113 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,338,915 $ 1,329,667 $ 1,238,684 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 235,144 236,735 228,356 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,159,453 1,174,963 1,076,166 Community State Bank - Ankeny 634,253 639,270 588,021 Springfield First Community Bank 572,046 546,306 491,985 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 80 % 91 % 85 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 93 % 94 % 88 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 85 % 87 % 87 % Springfield First Community Bank 109 % 103 % 111 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 70 % 79 % 75 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 67 % 75 % 74 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 73 % 75 % 75 % Springfield First Community Bank 81 % 73 % 77 % ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.17 % 1.03 % 1.09 % m2 Lease Funds, LLC 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.39 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 1.35 % 1.14 % 1.19 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (2) 1.21 % 1.04 % 1.07 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 0.56 % 0.41 % 0.30 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.19 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.60 % 1.82 % 1.54 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 0.50 % 1.38 % 1.13 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.29 % 1.44 % 1.12 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.68 % 3.55 % 3.24 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5) 3.43 % 3.49 % 3.41 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (4) 3.91 % 4.35 % 4.04 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 3.83 % 3.95 % 4.06 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 49 $ 103 $ 144 Community State Bank - Ankeny 64 94 58 Springfield First Community Bank 552 775 910 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (40 ) (41 ) (43 ) (1) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Lease Funds, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Lease Funds, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. (3) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, 4.27% for the quarter ended December 31 2019 and 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. (5) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, 3.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 3.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. (6) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 4.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 3.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. (7) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 $ 488,407 Less: Intangible assets 88,669 89,717 93,277 93,837 94,790 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 450,470 $ 445,634 $ 426,466 $ 410,463 $ 393,617 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 Less: Intangible assets 88,669 89,717 93,277 93,837 94,790 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,143,406 $ 4,819,333 $ 5,199,105 $ 5,101,015 $ 4,971,872 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.76 % 9.25 % 8.20 % 8.05 % 7.92 % For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (2) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 13,504 $ 12,918 Less nonrecurring items (post-tax) (3): Income: Securities gains(losses), net - 21 $ (2 ) $ (41 ) $ - Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary - 8,539 - - - Total nonrecurring income (non-GAAP) $ - $ 8,560 $ (2 ) $ (41 ) $ - Expense: Losses on debt extinguishment, net $ 116 $ 228 $ 117 $ - $ - Goodwill impairment 500 3,000 - - - Disposition costs 408 2,627 - - - Tax expense on expected liquidation of RB&T BOLI - 790 - - - Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 119 1,465 698 559 106 Total nonrecurring expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,144 $ 8,110 $ 815 $ 559 $ 106 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2) $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 13,024 PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED INCOME (2) Net income (GAAP) $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 13,504 $ 12,918 Less: Non-core income not tax-effected - 12,313 (3 ) (52 ) - Plus: Non-core expense not tax-effected 1,315 9,258 1,032 708 134 Provision expense 8,367 979 2,012 1,941 2,134 Federal and state income tax expense 1,884 6,560 3,573 3,073 1,414 Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) (2) $ 22,794 $ 20,375 $ 21,714 $ 19,277 $ 16,600 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (2) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 13,024 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,796,796 15,772,703 15,739,430 15,714,588 15,693,345 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,011,456 16,033,043 15,976,742 15,938,377 15,922,940 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 0.90 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 1.00 $ 0.88 $ 0.82 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (2) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 13,024 Average Assets $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,077,900 $ 4,968,502 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.00 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.11 % 1.05 % NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (6) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 37,698 $ 39,919 $ 40,719 $ 38,013 $ 36,908 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5) 1,790 1,783 1,763 1,808 1,794 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 39,488 $ 41,702 $ 42,482 $ 39,821 $ 38,702 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion 625 931 1,268 1,076 1,069 Adjusted net interest income $ 38,863 $ 40,771 $ 41,214 $ 38,745 $ 37,633 Average earning assets $ 4,461,018 $ 4,711,310 $ 4,791,274 $ 4,698,021 $ 4,612,553 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.40 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.50 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.31 % 3.31 % EFFICIENCY RATIO (7) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 31,415 $ 46,294 $ 39,945 $ 36,560 $ 32,435 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 37,698 $ 39,919 $ 40,719 $ 38,013 $ 36,908 Noninterest income (GAAP) 15,196 29,805 19,906 17,065 11,993 Total income $ 52,894 $ 69,724 $ 60,625 $ 55,078 $ 48,901 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP) 59.39 % 66.40 % 65.89 % 66.38 % 66.33 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (3) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax and gain on sale of subsidiary which has an estimated effective tax rate of 30.5%. (4) Acquisition costs were analyzed individually for deductibility. Presented amounts are tax-effected accordingly. (5) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%. (6) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. (7) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



