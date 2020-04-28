Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fscal Year 2020

Expecting Revenue Growth in the Fourth Quarter; Mexico Facilities Resume Operations

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended March 28, 2020.



For the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, Key Tronic reported total revenue of $111.5 million, compared to $108.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, total revenue was $333.5 million, compared to $358.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

As previously announced, the lower than anticipated revenue and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 is primarily a result of disruptions to supply chains in China caused by the COVID-19 crisis, which delayed the arrival of key components. In addition, earnings in the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by a write down of $0.6 million of receivables from a customer that was impacted by the pandemic, decreasing earnings per share by approximately $0.04 per share.

Despite the unanticipated revenue shortfall, the Company’s margins increased. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, gross margin was 8.3% and operating margin was 1.6%, up from gross margin of 6.3% and an operating loss of (11.6)%, in the same period of fiscal 2019.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, net income was $0.9 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $12.0 million or $(1.11) per share for the same period of fiscal year 2019. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, net income was $3.3 million or $0.30 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million or $(0.82) per share for the same period of fiscal year 2019. Excluding the goodwill and intangibles write down, the Company would have been breakeven for the third quarter of 2019 and reported net income of $3.1 million or $0.29 per share for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen extreme shifts in demand from our customer base. Some customers have significantly increased their demand, including programs for home-consumer products, healthcare and home exercise equipment,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Other customers, particularly those in the gaming industry, have seen large decreases in their demand. On balance, the effect of the pandemic on our customer’s demand was a net positive during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, and we won new programs involving personal safety equipment, consumer products, and home exercise equipment. One of which when fully ramped is anticipated to contribute $100 million in annual revenue and is beginning production in the next few weeks.”

“Last week, we announced the temporary closure of our Juarez facilities, but we successfully resumed operations today after petitioning the Mexican government to recognize the essential products we manufacture. Under U.S. regulations we are classified as an Essential Critical Infrastructure Employer and our Juarez facilities do manufacture essential products which are sold in Mexico. We are ramping operations back up in Mexico while continuing to focus on protecting the health of all of our employees by adhering to current health guidelines.”

“Currently, our China facilities appear to be returning to full operation and the supply chain disruptions have been abating. Our facilities in the US and Vietnam continue to operate normally, while we rigorously follow current health guidelines. We continue to invest in new capacity and remain optimistic about our long-term opportunities for growth. Nevertheless, uncertainty over the possibility of future temporary closures, predicting customer demand and costs, and predicting future supply chain disruptions during the rapidly changing COVID-19 environment makes it impossible to provide any specific guidance for the fourth quarter at this time.”

Conference Call

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-323-794-2588 (Access Code: 1825028). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 1825028).

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such word as aims, anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2020, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions and relating to the health of employees due to COVID-19 health pandemic, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, effects of recent tax reform and tariff measures and trade tensions, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from legal proceedings and operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.





KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Net sales $ 111,455 $ 107,954 $ 333,462 $ 358,463 Cost of sales 102,207 101,147 306,819 332,243 Gross profit 9,248 6,807 26,643 26,220 Research, development and engineering expenses 1,749 1,398 5,129 4,955 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,735 5,497 15,713 16,184 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles — 12,448 — 12,448 Total operating expenses 7,484 19,343 20,842 33,587 Operating income (loss) 1,764 (12,536 ) 5,801 (7,367 ) Interest expense, net 754 720 1,988 2,105 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,010 (13,256 ) 3,813 (9,472 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 100 (1,275 ) 527 (673 ) Net income (loss) $ 910 $ (11,981 ) $ 3,286 $ (8,799 ) Net income (loss) per share — Basic $ 0.08 $ (1.11 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.82 ) Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,760 10,760 10,760 10,760 Net income (loss) per share — Diluted $ 0.08 $ (1.11 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.82 ) Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 10,885 10,760 10,813 10,760

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 28, 2020 June 29, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,302 $ 601 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $609 and $58 77,329 58,429 Contract assets 17,681 22,161 Inventories, net 114,052 100,431 Other 19,597 16,477 Total current assets 229,961 198,099 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,594 29,413 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,347 — Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 9,825 7,840 Other intangible assets, net — 657 Other 2,676 2,301 Total other assets 12,501 10,798 Total assets $ 288,403 $ 238,310 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 71,893 $ 73,571 Accrued compensation and vacation 6,702 6,759 Current portion of debt, net 7,508 5,841 Other 15,470 7,233 Total current liabilities 101,573 93,404 Long-term liabilities: Term loans 5,210 7,091 Revolving loan 57,236 23,356 Operating lease liabilities 10,327 — Other long-term obligations 1,117 — Total long-term liabilities 73,890 30,447 Total liabilities 175,463 123,851 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,760 and 10,760 shares, respectively 46,880 46,680 Retained earnings 68,639 65,353 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (2,579 ) 2,426 Total shareholders’ equity 112,940 114,459 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 288,403 $ 238,310





CONTACTS: Brett Larsen Michael Newman Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625



