Highwoods Announces Availability of First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its first quarter 2020 results. Please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com to view the release, or click on the following link.



HIW Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com .

Contact: Brendan Maiorana Executive Vice President, Finance 919-431-1529











