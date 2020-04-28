There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,816 in the last 365 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

  • Revenue was $165.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a 0.6% decrease from $166.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and a 17.3% increase from $141.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • GAAP gross margin was 55.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with 55.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with 55.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding the impact of $0.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

  • GAAP operating expenses were $60.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $56.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $46.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding $18.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $39.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding $15.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

  • GAAP operating income was $31.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $21.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $45.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding $18.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.7 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $39.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding $16.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $1.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

  • GAAP other expense, net, was $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with other income, net, of $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding $3.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan income.

  • GAAP income before income taxes was $29.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $25.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $47.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding $18.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $41.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding $16.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan income.

  • GAAP net income was $35.8 million and GAAP earnings per share were $0.77 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $26.2 million and GAAP earnings per share were $0.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) net income was $44.3 million and non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.95 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $37.9 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan income and related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
End Market   2020     2019  
Computing and storage   $ 51,957     $ 39,188  
Automotive     23,312       20,517  
Industrial     25,237       21,340  
Communications     27,870       22,182  
Consumer     37,402       38,136  
Total   $ 165,778     $ 141,363  

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
Product Family   2020     2019  
DC to DC   $ 156,875     $ 132,711  
Lighting Control     8,903       8,652  
Total   $ 165,778     $ 141,363  

“We are not immune to the macro-economic reality, but our long-term growth prospects remain intact," said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS. “We will continue to execute our plan and are prepared to manage the volatility of future customer demand.”

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’ financial targets for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020:

  • Revenue in the range of $167 million to $173 million.

  • GAAP gross margin between 55.0% and 55.6%. Non-GAAP (1) gross margin between 55.3% and 55.9%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.

  • GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $60.9 million and $64.9 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $43.4 million and $45.4 million, which excludes an estimate of stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $17.5 million to $19.5 million.

  • Total stock-based compensation expense of $18.1 million to $20.1 million.

  • Litigation expenses ranging between $1.7 million and $2.1 million.

  • Interest income of $1.7 million to $1.9 million.

  • Fully diluted shares outstanding between 45.8 million and 47.8 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income (expense), net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS' core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.  

Conference Call
MPS plans to conduct an investor teleconference covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, April 28, 2020. To access the conference call and the following replay of the conference call, go to http://ir.monolithicpower.com and click on the webcast link. From this site, you can listen to the teleconference, assuming that your computer system is configured properly. In addition to the webcast replay, which will be archived for all investors for one year on the MPS website, a phone replay will be available for seven days after the live call at (404) 537-3406, code number 5197519. This press release and any other information related to the call will also be posted on the website.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying teleconference will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest income, and diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, and our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS' products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS' schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; our ability to manage our inventory levels; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders of governmental entities, including such orders that impact our customers, and adopting of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak first identified in December 2019, on the global economy and on our business; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS' financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying teleconference represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying conference call.

About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) 

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 154,880     $ 172,960  
Short-term investments     334,386       282,437  
Accounts receivable, net     54,341       52,704  
Inventories     131,499       127,500  
Other current assets     29,679       19,605  
Total current assets     704,785       655,206  
Property and equipment, net     236,807       228,315  
Long-term investments     3,057       3,138  
Goodwill     6,571       6,571  
Deferred tax assets, net     13,821       17,193  
Other long-term assets     42,463       45,952  
Total assets   $ 1,007,504     $ 956,375  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 37,752     $ 27,271  
Accrued compensation and related benefits     18,633       26,164  
Other accrued liabilities     56,110       44,790  
Total current liabilities     112,495       98,225  
Income tax liabilities     37,596       37,596  
Other long-term liabilities     44,223       47,063  
Total liabilities     194,314       182,884  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 44,715 and 43,616, respectively     581,736       549,517  
Retained earnings     241,465       229,450  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (10,011 )     (5,476 )
Total stockholders’ equity     813,190       773,491  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,007,504     $ 956,375  
 

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Revenue   $ 165,778     $ 141,363  
Cost of revenue     74,331       63,357  
Gross profit     91,447       78,006  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     25,956       25,458  
Selling, general and administrative     32,164       30,553  
Litigation expense     2,341       278  
Total operating expenses     60,461       56,289  
Income from operations     30,986       21,717  
Other income (expense), net     (1,714 )     3,341  
Income before income taxes     29,272       25,058  
Income tax benefit     (6,484 )     (1,123 )
Net income   $ 35,756     $ 26,181  
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic   $ 0.80     $ 0.61  
Diluted   $ 0.77     $ 0.58  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic     44,455       42,749  
Diluted     46,670       45,232  
                 


   
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION  
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE  
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Cost of revenue   $ 557     $ 531  
Research and development     4,370       4,429  
Selling, general and administrative     13,635       11,050  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 18,562     $ 16,010  
 


   
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME  
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Net income   $ 35,756     $ 26,181  
Net income as a percentage of revenue     21.6 %     18.5 %
                 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:                
Stock-based compensation expense     18,562       16,010  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       51  
Deferred compensation plan (income) expense     94       (136 )
Tax effect     (10,079 )     (4,197 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 44,333     $ 37,909  
Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue     26.7 %     26.8 %
                 
Non-GAAP net income per share:                
Basic   $ 1.00     $ 0.89  
Diluted   $ 0.95     $ 0.84  
                 
Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share:                
Basic     44,455       42,749  
Diluted     46,670       45,232  
                 


   
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN  
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Gross profit   $ 91,447     $ 78,006  
Gross margin     55.2 %     55.2 %
                 
Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:                
Stock-based compensation expense     557       531  
Deferred compensation plan income     (54 )     -  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       51  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 91,950     $ 78,588  
Non-GAAP gross margin     55.5 %     55.6 %
                 


   
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES  
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Total operating expenses   $ 60,461     $ 56,289  
                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses:          
Stock-based compensation expense     (18,005 )     (15,479 )
Deferred compensation plan (expense) income     3,602       (1,799 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 46,058     $ 39,011  
                 


   
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME  
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Total operating income   $ 30,986     $ 21,717  
                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income:          
Stock-based compensation expense     18,562       16,010  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       51  
Deferred compensation plan (income) expense     (3,656 )     1,799  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 45,892     $ 39,577  
                 


   
RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET  
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Total other income (expense), net   $ (1,714 )   $ 3,341  
                 
Adjustments to reconcile other income (expense), net to non-GAAP other income, net:          
Deferred compensation plan (income) expense     3,750       (1,935 )
Non-GAAP other income, net   $ 2,036     $ 1,406  
                 


   
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Total income before income taxes   $ 29,272     $ 25,058  
                 
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes:          
Stock-based compensation expense     18,562       16,010  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       51  
Deferred compensation plan (income) expense     94       (136 )
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   $ 47,928     $ 40,983  
                 


   
2020 SECOND QUARTER OUTLOOK  
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN  
(Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ending  
    June 30, 2020  
    Low     High  
Gross margin     55.0 %     55.6 %
Adjustments to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:                
Stock-based compensation expense     0.3 %     0.3 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     55.3 %     55.9 %
                 


   
RECONCILIATION OF R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES  
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
    Three Months Ending  
    June 30, 2020  
    Low     High  
R&D and SG&A expense   $ 60,900     $ 64,900  
Adjustments to reconcile R&D and SG&A expense to non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense:                
Stock-based compensation expense     (17,500 )     (19,500 )
Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense   $ 43,400     $ 45,400  

Primary Logo

