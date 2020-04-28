There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,800 in the last 365 days.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2020

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, including net income of $4.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, decreases of $1.2 million and $0.07, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which excludes noncore income and expenses, was $5.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, decreases of $655,000 and $0.04, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Both net income and diluted earnings per share were adversely impacted for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, by additional provision for loan losses related to the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Business First proactively assisted, and continues to assist, customers by deferring principal and/or interest payments on approximately 1,000 loans with an outstanding balance of $468 million as of April 19, 2020.  Additionally, through April 19, 2020, Business First approved $250 million of Small Business Administration (SBA) Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans for approximately 1050 applicants.

“2020 opened with a sense of optimism. Our organization achieved solid growth in quality assets, continued to aggregate talented employees and announced a transformative acquisition,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “Clearly the end of the first quarter of this new year has been unexpected. While the foreseeable future is challenging, we also know the positives with which we started the year—strong relationships with clients, talented employees, a deeper, more liquid balance sheet-- will ultimately enable us to contribute to our region’s recovery.”

On April 23, 2020, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.10 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of May 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Stable Credit Quality. Ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased from 0.53% and 0.58%, respectively, at December 31, 2019, to 0.57% and 0.59% at March 31, 2020. The increase in the nonperforming loan ratio was impacted by a single commercial loan becoming past due 90 days or more. 
  • Stable Net Interest Margin and Spread. Net interest margin and spread were impacted due to the federal funds rate cuts of 150 basis points during the month of March 2020 and one less day for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, offset by loan growth early in the quarter and a reduction in cost of funds compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.93% and 3.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 4.08% and 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Excluding loan discount accretion, net interest margin and spread were 3.88% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 3.92% and 3.49% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. 
  • Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020, were $1.8 billion, an increase of $61.1 million compared to December 31, 2019. Loan growth was 14.3% (annualized) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A significant portion of the loan growth occurred early in the quarter, attributed to delayed closings from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as previously mentioned in the Q4 2019 press release.
  • Pedestal Bancshares Inc. Acquisition.  Business First executed a definitive agreement to acquire Pedestal Bancshares Inc. on January 22, 2020. Business First received regulatory and shareholder approval in April 2020 and anticipates closing the acquisition in early May 2020.

Financial Condition

March 31, 2020, Compared to December 31, 2019

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $61.1 million compared to December 31, 2019, or 14.30% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The growth in the loan portfolio, on a percentage basis, was largely attributed to the commercial, real estate – construction and land, and real estate – farmland segments.

Business First’s unfunded commitments remained constant throughout the quarter, including March which was most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the increase in the loan portfolio was attributable to new loan originations, as draws on existing unfunded commitments were minimal.  

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment increased from 0.53% as of December 31, 2019, to 0.57% as of March 31, 2020. The increase was attributable to an increase in past due loans of $762,000, of which $465,000 was attributable to a single commercial loan, and $324,000 in nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased from 0.58% as of December 31, 2019, to 0.59% as of March 31, 2020.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $21.58 at March 31, 2020, compared to $21.47 at December 31, 2019. Total shareholders’ equity was impacted by $5.0 million of share repurchases, at an average weighted price of $11.50 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Common equity to total assets remains strong at 12.33% at March 31, 2020. 

March 31, 2020, Compared to March 31, 2019

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $185.2 million compared to March 31, 2019, or 11.7%. The growth in the loan portfolio was spread throughout many of the loan segments, although exposure was reduced in the real estate – multi-family residential and consumer segments.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.84% as of March 31, 2019, to 0.57% as of March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.71% as of March 31, 2019, to 0.59% as of March 31, 2020.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $21.58 at March 31, 2020, compared to $20.14 at March 31, 2019.

Results of Operations

First Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net income was $4.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decreases were largely attributable to the federal funds rate cuts of 150 basis point during March 2020, resulting in a decrease in net interest income, the increase in the provision for loan losses, largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increase in merger and conversion-related expenses, offset by a reduction in provision for income taxes attributable to stock option exercises and increase in other income.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes noncore income and expenses, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $5.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $6.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, included the incurrence of $126,000 in gains associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in other income and $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses, compared to the incurrence of $125,000 in losses associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in other income related to the rebranding of b1BANK and a $216,000 adjustment to estimated provision for income taxes associated with the sale of the Mangham banking center for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest income totaled $20.2 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.93% and 3.55%, respectively, compared to $20.6 million, 4.08% and 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The average yield on the loan portfolio was 5.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 5.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  

Average loan yield, average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were impacted for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, by less discount accretion, lower yielding loans due to the federal funds rate cuts of 150 basis points during March, and one less day for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The impact to net interest margin and net interest spread was mitigated by a reduction in the overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits).

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $290,000) were 3.88% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 3.92% and 3.49% (excluding loan discount accretion of $800,000) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by seven basis points, from 1.27% to 1.20%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in cost of funds was largely attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on b1BANK’s deposit offerings.

Other Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income was impacted by an additional $230,000 in small business investment company (SBIC) investment income and $250,000 increase in gains/losses on sales of former premises and equipment compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Other Expense

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased $410,000 due to annual raises, tax on executive bonus, tax on stock option exercises and increased headcount of full-time equivalent employees from 355 to 367, offset by one less day during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Other expenses increased by $1.1 million due to merger and conversion-related costs incurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, offset by a decrease of $379,000 in additional other real estate owned expenses and write-downs compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million, compared to $192,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The reserve for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was impacted significantly by the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The increase related to COVID-19 was recorded through a qualitative adjustment.  The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was lower due to tempered annualized loan growth of 3.67% during the quarter.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.80% and 6.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 1.04% and 8.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. 

First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net income was $4.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decreases in net income and diluted earnings per share were mainly attributable to increased provision for loan losses, expenses in salaries and employee benefits, merger and conversion-related expenses, other real estate owned expenses and write-downs and other expenses, offset by an increase in net interest income, other income and reduction in provision for income taxes associated with stock option exercises.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes noncore income and expenses, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $5.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $5.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, included the incurrence of $126,000 in gains associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in other income and $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest income totaled $20.2 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.93% and 3.55%, respectively, compared to $19.1 million, 4.01% and 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The average yield on the loan portfolio was 5.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 5.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Average loan yield, average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were impacted for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, largely by the federal funds rate cuts of 225 basis points which occurred throughout the second half of 2019 and first quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $290,000) were 3.88% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 3.92% and 3.52% (excluding loan discount accretion of $432,000) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by one basis point, from 1.21% to 1.20%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Other Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income was impacted by $380,000 in SBIC investment income, $126,000 in gains on sales of former premises and equipment, and $177,000 of SBA loan sales, offset by reductions in correspondent bank income of $99,000 and rental income of $133,000.

Other Expense

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased $883,000 due to annual merit raises and increased headcount of full-time equivalent employees from 346 to 367 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Other expenses increased for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, by $1.4 million in merger and conversion-related costs, $226,000 in additional other real estate owned expenses and write-downs, and approximately $141,000 in loan collection expenses compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million compared to $633,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The reserve for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was impacted significantly by the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The increase related to COVID-19 was recorded through a qualitative adjustment. 

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.80% and 6.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from 1.09% and 8.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. 

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 26 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BFST.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible” or “pre-tax, pre-provision”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. These measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, impaired loan sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Selected Financial Information  
(Unaudited)  
         
  March 31, December 31, March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)  2020   2019   2019   
         
Balance Sheet Ratios        
         
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   98.26%     95.97%     90.93%    
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio   12.33%     12.54%     12.81%    
         
Loans Receivable Held for Investment        
         
Commercial $ 431,992   $ 390,398   $ 389,855    
Real Estate:        
Construction and Land   260,836     244,181     211,888    
Farmland   53,900     48,681     44,066    
1-4 Family Residential   295,876     293,142     275,610    
Multi-Family Residential   32,859     36,454     39,548    
Nonfarm Nonresidential   623,114     612,608     550,103    
Total Real Estate   1,266,585     1,235,066     1,121,215    
Consumer   72,803     84,801     75,112    
Total Loans $ 1,771,380   $ 1,710,265   $ 1,586,182    
         
         
Allowance for Loan Losses        
         
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 12,124   $ 12,090   $ 11,220    
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (194 )   (190 )   (57 )  
Recoveries – Quarterly   22     32     22    
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   1,367     192     633    
Balance, End of Period $ 13,319   $ 12,124   $ 11,818    
         
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.75%     0.71%     0.75%    
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans   0.01%     0.01%     0.00%    
         
         
Nonperforming Assets        
         
Nonperforming Loans:        
Nonaccrual Loans $ 9,301   $ 8,977   $ 13,183    
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More   834     72     77    
Total Nonperforming Loans   10,135     9,049     13,260    
Other Nonperforming Assets:        
Other Real Estate Owned   3,281     4,036     1,683    
Other Nonperforming Assets   11     160     11    
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   3,292     4,196     1,694    
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 13,427   $ 13,245   $ 14,954    
         
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.57%     0.53%     0.84%    
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.59%     0.58%     0.71%    
         



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Selected Financial Information  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  March 31, December 31, March 31,   March 31, March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020     2019     2019       2020     2019    
               
Per Share Data              
               
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.34   $ 0.43   $ 0.43     $ 0.34   $ 0.43    
Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.34     0.42     0.41       0.34     0.41    
Dividends per Common Share   0.10     0.10     0.08       0.10     0.08    
Book Value per Common Share   21.58     21.47     20.14       21.58     20.14    
               
               
Average Common Shares Outstanding   13,313,154     13,277,968     13,287,560       13,313,154     13,287,560    
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   13,367,276     13,638,168     13,653,125       13,367,276     13,653,125    
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   13,067,987     13,279,363     13,361,482       13,067,987     13,361,482    
               
               
Annualized Performance Ratios              
               
Return on Average Assets   0.80%     1.04%     1.09%       0.80%     1.09%    
Return on Average Equity   6.31%     8.18%     8.62%       6.31%     8.62%    
Net Interest Margin   3.93%     4.08%     4.01%       3.93%     4.01%    
Net Interest Spread   3.55%     3.65%     3.61%       3.55%     3.61%    
Efficiency Ratio (1)   72.39%     66.50%     64.35%       72.39%     64.35%    
               
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 2,244,584   $ 2,209,182   $ 2,075,683     $ 2,244,584   $ 2,075,683    
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity   285,338     281,589     262,681       285,338     262,681    
               
Other Operating Expenses              
               
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 9,435   $ 9,025   $ 8,552     $ 9,435   $ 8,552    
Occupancy and Bank Premises   1,060     920     1,103       1,060     1,103    
Depreciation and Amortization   601     588     628       601     628    
Data Processing   652     477     616       652     616    
FDIC Assessment Fees   147     (15 )   150       147     150    
Legal and Other Professional Fees   394     302     318       394     318    
Advertising and Promotions   306     385     327       306     327    
Utilities and Communications   317     316     298       317     298    
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   375     388     345       375     345    
Directors' Fees   74     119     205       74     205    
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   253     632     27       253     27    
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   1,148     (1 )   (254 )     1,148     (254 )  
Other   1,881     2,067     1,475       1,881     1,475    
Total Other Expenses $ 16,643   $ 15,203   $ 13,790     $ 16,643   $ 13,790    
               
(1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.    
               



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Unaudited)  
         
  March 31, December 31, March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)  2020   2019   2019   
         
Assets        
         
Cash and Due From Banks $ 80,109   $ 89,371   $ 52,606    
Federal Funds Sold   29,135     61,372     30,093    
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   275,115     278,193     304,122    
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   868     251     753    
Loans and Lease Receivable   1,771,380     1,710,265     1,586,182    
Allowance for Loan Losses   (13,319 )   (12,124 )   (11,818 )  
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   1,758,061     1,698,141     1,574,364    
Premises and Equipment, Net   29,656     29,280     27,014    
Accrued Interest Receivable   7,724     8,025     7,054    
Other Equity Securities   11,721     12,565     8,508    
Other Real Estate Owned   3,281     4,036     1,683    
Cash Value of Life Insurance   32,765     32,568     32,050    
Deferred Taxes, Net   1,800     2,145     3,077    
Goodwill   48,495     48,495     49,534    
Core Deposit Intangible   6,471     6,694     7,655    
Other Assets   2,461     2,699     2,887    
         
Total Assets $ 2,287,662   $ 2,273,835   $ 2,101,400    
         
         
Liabilities        
         
Deposits:        
Noninterest-Bearing $ 417,534   $ 398,847   $ 396,775    
Interest-Bearing   1,385,274     1,383,163     1,347,608    
Total Deposits   1,802,808     1,782,010     1,744,383    
         
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   14,728     67,989     11,070    
Short-Term Borrowings   5,000     -     -    
Subordinated Debt   25,000     25,000     25,000    
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   138,000     93,000     30,000    
Accrued Interest Payable   1,573     1,533     2,039    
Other Liabilities   18,523     19,206     19,764    
         
Total Liabilities   2,005,632     1,988,738     1,832,256    
         
Shareholders' Equity        
         
Common Stock   13,068     13,279     13,361    
Additional Paid-In Capital   206,966     212,505     213,537    
Retained Earnings   59,859     56,700     42,576    
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   2,137     2,613     (330 )  
         
Total Shareholders' Equity   282,030     285,097     269,144    
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,287,662   $ 2,273,835   $ 2,101,400    
         



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Unaudited)  
               
    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
  March 31, December 31, March 31,   March 31, March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2019     2019       2020   2019    
               
Interest Income:              
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 24,143 $ 24,732   $ 22,423     $ 24,143 $ 22,423    
Interest and Dividends on Securities   1,731   1,739     1,874       1,731   1,874    
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   142   193     290       142   290    
Total Interest Income   26,016   26,664     24,587       26,016   24,587    
               
Interest Expense:              
Interest on Deposits   4,686   4,908     4,757       4,686   4,757    
Interest on Borrowings   1,119   1,129     710       1,119   710    
Total Interest Expense   5,805   6,037     5,467       5,805   5,467    
               
Net Interest Income   20,211   20,627     19,120       20,211   19,120    
               
Provision for Loan Losses   1,367   192     633       1,367   633    
               
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   18,844   20,435     18,487       18,844   18,487    
               
Other Income:              
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   931   1,028     938       931   938    
Gain on Sales of Securities   25   22     -       25   -    
Other Income   1,848   1,206     1,373       1,848   1,373    
Total Other Income   2,804   2,256     2,311       2,804   2,311    
               
Other Expenses:              
Salaries and Employee Benefits   9,435   9,025     8,552       9,435   8,552    
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   1,891   1,715     1,894       1,891   1,894    
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   1,148   (1 )   (254 )     1,148   (254 )  
Other Expenses   4,169   4,464     3,598       4,169   3,598    
Total Other Expenses   16,643   15,203     13,790       16,643   13,790    
               
Income Before Income Taxes   5,005   7,488     7,008   -   5,005   7,008    
               
Provision for Income Taxes   506   1,729     1,349       506   1,349    
               
Net Income $ 4,499 $ 5,759   $ 5,659     $ 4,499 $ 5,659    
               



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Net Interest Margin  
(Unaudited)  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019  
  Average       Average       Average      
  Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate  
                         
Assets                        
                         
Interest-Earning Assets                        
Total Loans $ 1,740,189   $ 24,143 5.55 %   $ 1,698,947   $ 24,732 5.82 %   $ 1,549,887   $ 22,423 5.79 %  
Securities Available for Sale   286,660     1,731 2.42 %     290,034     1,739 2.40 %     309,768     1,874 2.42 %  
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   28,754     142 1.98 %     31,648     193 2.44 %     45,215     290 2.57 %  
Total Interest-Earning Assets   2,055,603     26,016 5.06 %     2,020,629     26,664 5.28 %     1,904,870     24,587 5.16 %  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (12,203 )         (12,174 )         (11,390 )      
Noninterest-Earning Assets   201,184           200,727           182,203        
Total Assets $ 2,244,584   $ 26,016     $ 2,209,182   $ 26,664     $ 2,075,683   $ 24,587    
                         
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                        
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,342,213   $ 4,686 1.40 %   $ 1,295,791   $ 4,908 1.52 %   $ 1,335,413   $ 4,757 1.42 %  
Subordinated Debt   25,000     422 6.75 %     25,000     422 6.75 %     25,000     416 6.66 %  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB")   98,323     497 2.02 %     96,763     516 2.13 %     37,527     281 3.00 %  
Other Borrowings   67,125     200 1.19 %     67,087     191 1.14 %     12,482     13 0.42 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,532,661     5,805 1.52 %     1,484,641     6,037 1.63 %     1,410,422     5,467 1.55 %  
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities                        
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 406,035           419,231           393,816        
Other Liabilities   20,550           23,721           8,764        
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   426,585           442,952           402,580        
Shareholders' Equity   285,338           281,589           262,681        
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,244,584         $ 2,209,182         $ 2,075,683        
                         
Net Interest Spread     3.55 %       3.65 %       3.61 %  
Net Interest Income   $ 20,211       $ 20,627       $ 19,120    
Net Interest Margin     3.93 %       4.08 %       4.01 %  
                         
Overall Cost of Funds     1.20 %       1.27 %       1.21 %  
                         
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.      
                         



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  March 31, December 31, March 31,   March 31, March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020     2019     2019       2020     2019    
               
Interest Income:              
Interest income $ 26,016   $ 26,664   $ 24,587     $ 26,016   $ 24,587    
Core interest income   26,016     26,664     24,587       26,016     24,587    
Interest Expense:              
Interest expense   5,805     6,037     5,467       5,805     5,467    
Core interest expense   5,805     6,037     5,467       5,805     5,467    
Provision for Loan Losses: (b)              
Provision for loan losses   1,367     192     633       1,367     633    
Core provision expense   1,367     192     633       1,367     633    
Other Income:              
Other income   2,804     2,256     2,311       2,804     2,311    
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (126 )   125     -       (126 )   -    
(Gains) on sale of securities   (25 )   (22 )   -       (25 )   -    
Core other income   2,653     2,359     2,311       2,653     2,311    
Other Expense:              
Other expense   16,643     15,203     13,790       16,643     13,790    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (1,212 )   (76 )   50       (1,212 )   50    
Stock option exercises - excess taxes   (71 )   -     -       (71 )   -    
Core other expense   15,360     15,127     13,840       15,360     13,840    
Pre-Tax Income: (a)              
Pre-tax income   5,005     7,488     7,008       5,005     7,008    
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (126 )   125     -       (126 )   -    
(Gains) on sale of securities   (25 )   (22 )   -       (25 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   1,212     76     (50 )     1,212     (50 )  
Stock option exercises - excess taxes   71     -     -       71     -    
Core pre-tax income   6,137     7,667     6,958       6,137     6,958    
Provision for Income Taxes (1):              
Provision for income taxes   506     1,729     1,349       506     1,349    
Tax on (gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (26 )   26     -       (26 )   -    
Tax on (gains) on sale of securities   (5 )   (5 )   -       (5 )   -    
Tax on sale of banking center   -     (216 )   -       -     -    
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   91     11     (16 )     91     (16 )  
Tax on stock option exercises   602           602      
Core provision for income taxes   1,167     1,545     1,333       1,167     1,333    
Net Income:              
Net income   4,499     5,759     5,659       4,499     5,659    
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   (100 )   99     -       (100 )   -    
(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax   (20 )   (17 )   -       (20 )   -    
Tax on sale of banking center   -     216     -       -     -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   1,121     65     (34 )     1,121     (34 )  
Stock option exercises, net of tax   (531 )   -     -       (531 )   -    
Core net income $ 4,970   $ 6,122   $ 5,625     $ 4,970   $ 5,625    
               
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b) $ 6,372   $ 7,680   $ 7,641     $ 6,372   $ 7,641    
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (126 )   125     -       (126 )   -    
(Gains) on sale of securities   (25 )   (22 )   -       (25 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   1,212     76     (50 )     1,212     (50 )  
Stock option exercises   71     -     -       71     -    
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 7,504   $ 7,859   $ 7,591     $ 7,504   $ 7,591    
               
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   13,367,276     13,638,168     13,653,125       13,367,276     13,653,125    
               
Diluted Earnings Per Share:              
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34   $ 0.42   $ 0.41     $ 0.34   $ 0.41    
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   (0.01 )   0.01     -       (0.01 )   -    
(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax   (0.00 )   (0.00 )   -       (0.00 )   -    
Tax on sale of banking center   -     0.02     -       -     -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.08     0.00     (0.00 )     0.08     (0.00 )  
Stock option exercises   (0.04 )   -     -       (0.04 )   -    
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.37   $ 0.45   $ 0.41     $ 0.37   $ 0.41    
               
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share $ 0.48   $ 0.56   $ 0.56     $ 0.48   $ 0.56    
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (0.01 )   0.01     -       (0.01 )   -    
(Gains) on sale of securities   (0.00 )   (0.00 )   -       (0.00 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.09     0.01     (0.00 )     0.09     (0.00 )  
Stock option exercises   0.01     -     -       0.01     -    
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share $ 0.56   $ 0.58   $ 0.56     $ 0.56   $ 0.56    
               
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2020 and 2019. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.      
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.          
               



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  March 31, December 31, March 31,   March 31, March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020     2019     2019       2020     2019    
               
               
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets   2,244,584     2,209,182     2,075,683       2,244,584     2,075,683    
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity   285,338     281,589     262,681       285,338     262,681    
               
Net Income:             -    
Net income $ 4,499   $ 5,759   $ 5,659     $ 4,499   $ 5,659    
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   (100 )   99     -       (100 )   -    
(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax   (20 )   (17 )   -       (20 )   -    
Tax on sale of banking center   -     216     -       -     -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   1,121     65     (34 )     1,121     (34 )  
Stock option exercises, net of tax   (531 )   -     -       (531 )   -    
Core net income $ 4,970   $ 6,122   $ 5,625     $ 4,970   $ 5,625    
               
Return on average assets   0.80%     1.04%     1.09%       0.80%     1.09%    
Core return on average assets   0.89%     1.11%     1.08%       0.89%     1.08%    
Return on equity   6.31%     8.18%     8.62%       6.31%     8.62%    
Core return on average equity   6.97%     8.70%     8.57%       6.97%     8.57%    
               
Interest Income:              
Interest income $ 26,016   $ 26,664   $ 24,587     $ 26,016   $ 24,587    
Core interest income   26,016     26,664     24,587       26,016     24,587    
Interest Expense:             -    
Interest expense   5,805     6,037     5,467       5,805     5,467    
Core interest expense   5,805     6,037     5,467       5,805     5,467    
Other Income:             -    
Other income   2,804     2,256     2,311       2,804     2,311    
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (126 )   125     -       (126 )   -    
(Gains) on sale of securities   (25 )   (22 )   -       (25 )   -    
Core other income   2,653     2,359     2,311       2,653     2,311    
Other Expense:             -    
Other expense   16,643     15,203     13,790       16,643     13,790    
Acquisition-related expenses   (1,212 )   (76 )   50       (1,212 )   50    
Stock option exercises - excess taxes   (71 )   -     -       (71 )   -    
Core other expense $ 15,360   $ 15,127   $ 13,840     $ 15,360   $ 13,840    
               
Efficiency Ratio              
Other expense (a) $ 16,643   $ 15,203   $ 13,790     $ 16,643   $ 13,790    
Core other expense (c) $ 15,360   $ 15,127   $ 13,840     $ 15,360   $ 13,840    
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 22,990   $ 22,861   $ 21,431     $ 22,990   $ 21,431    
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 22,864   $ 22,986   $ 21,431     $ 22,864   $ 21,431    
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   72.39%     66.50%     64.35%       72.39%     64.35%    
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   67.18%     65.81%     64.58%       67.18%     64.58%    
               
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 2,055,603   $ 2,020,629   $ 1,904,870     $ 2,055,603   $ 1,904,870    
               
Net Interest Income              
Net interest income $ 20,211   $ 20,627   $ 19,120     $ 20,211   $ 19,120    
Loan discount accretion   (290 )   (800 )   (432 )     (290 )   (432 )  
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 19,921   $ 19,827   $ 18,688     $ 19,921   $ 18,688    
               
Net interest margin (2)   3.93%     4.08%     4.01%       3.93%     4.01%    
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.88%     3.92%     3.92%       3.88%     3.92%    
Net interest spread   3.55%     3.65%     3.61%       3.55%     3.61%    
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion   3.49%     3.49%     3.52%       3.49%     3.52%    
               
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.              
(2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.              
               



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited)  
         
         
  March 31, December 31, March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020     2019     2019    
         
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity        
Total shareholders' equity $ 282,030   $ 285,097   $ 269,144    
Goodwill   (48,495 )   (48,495 )   (49,534 )  
Core deposit intangible   (6,471 )   (6,694 )   (7,655 )  
Total tangible common equity $ 227,064   $ 229,908   $ 211,955    
         
         
Total Assets        
Total assets $ 2,287,662   $ 2,273,835   $ 2,101,400    
Goodwill   (48,495 )   (48,495 )   (49,534 )  
Core deposit intangible   (6,471 )   (6,694 )   (7,655 )  
Total tangible assets $ 2,232,696   $ 2,218,646   $ 2,044,211    
         
Common shares outstanding   13,067,987     13,279,363     13,361,482    
         
Book value per common share $ 21.58   $ 21.47   $ 20.14    
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.38   $ 17.31   $ 15.86    
Common equity to total assets   12.33%     12.54%     12.81%    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   10.17%     10.36%     10.37%    
         

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com

