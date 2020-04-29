Vincent Imhoff and Shannon Leis of Imhoff & Associates, Examine Coronavirus Wreaking Havoc on Criminal Justice System

Vincent Imhoff Imhoff & Associates Shannon Leis

“We must acknowledge these attacks on fundamental constitutional rights and fight for better standards to be implemented."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The novel coronavirus is creating devastation not only to individual’s health, but also to the entire criminal justice system. According to legal experts, the pandemic will have repercussions for a criminal defendants’ right to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution. If that right is found to be violated, a defendant’s conviction or sentence can be set aside. Most states have statutory speedy trial limits, however the impact of the virus is going to overwhelm dockets in courthouses all over the country. Vincent Imhoff, Managing Director of Imhoff & Associates, and Shannon Leis, Managing Attorney at Imhoff & Associates, certainly are frustrated by the current state the criminal justice system is in. They too agree that some constitution violations are most certainly being enacted as we speak. The two co-authored an article detailing such specifics in the Imhoff & Associates Newsletter. Check out their thoughts below from the Imhoff & Associates Newsletter.

“In California, the Chief Justice and the Judicial Council voted unanimously to extend what qualifies as a speedy trial during the COVID-19 pandemic," states the Imhoff & Associates Newsletter. “As a result, criminal defendants now face longer waits in pretrial detention and for key hearings. Deadlines for a felony defendant to appear in court extends from 48 hours to 7 days, for a preliminary hearing to be held from 10 days to 30 days, for a speedy trial for an additional 60 days. These changes are to remain in effect even after the emergency ends for an additional 90 days. Imagine being arrested and sitting in jail for an entire week before seeing a judge regarding release.”

The Imhoff & Associates Newsletter continues, “While extensions of time may be necessary in some cases, these blanket time extensions are a betrayal of justice and an attack on fundamental due process rights."

Many federal and state courts have suspended or postponed criminal jury trials. Among the states most seriously affected by the pandemic is New York, where state courts responded by ordering courts to finish pending criminal and civil trials while delaying new trials until further notice. In Washington state, multiple courts suspended or delayed trials.

Due entirely to the pandemic, there still seems to be more breaches to be aware of than solely Sixth Amendment rights. The pandemic is resulting in compromised Fifth and Eighth Amendment rights of defendants in custody as well. At a time when the government is urging Americans to follow CDC guidelines, almost every single guideline is being violated in its jails and prisons. The crowded and shared living spaces make social distancing virtually impossible. Detainees are not provided masks, and living spaces are not properly cleaned and sanitized. COVID-19 is spreading through jails and prisons like wildfire and deaths are already being reported. The Fifth Amendment forbids any form of punishment for those held in pretrial detention and the Eighth Amendment prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. Although all might seem hopeless, Vincent and Shannon believe that the system can turn around with a serious dedication to preserving rights and that a solution is on the horizon.

“We must acknowledge these attacks on fundamental constitutional rights and fight for better standards to be implemented. We should be alarmed and fiercely resist any effort to normalize attacks on due process rights where less offensive means are available to address an issue,” concludes the Imhoff & Associates Newsletter. “With trials suspended and arrests down, judges should have sufficient time to conduct video arraignments and pretrial hearings. Every effort should be made to respect and afford due process. The consequences for those who are incarcerated could not be graver. Awaiting trial or serving a sentence should not amount to a death sentence. It is our duty to demand better.”

