Also Organics, Collaborates with Nashville-area Businesses and Healthcare Workers Amid ‘Safer at Home order’

Also Organics' patented 25mg CBD Hand Sanitizer formulation is a fast-acting formula that is 60X stronger than alcohol alone and begins killing germs on contact. Specially formulated to prevent drying and chapping, this sanitizer is a great addition to yo Also Organics creates alternative personal wellness products with the finest, full-spectrum, whole plant CBD (and CBG - cannabigerol), all made from 100 percent American-grown, organic hemp. The Also Organics family of products was developed to satisfy di Also Organics is differentiating its offering with unique branding that promotes courage, adventure, and potential, as well as the benefits of exercise, activity and personal balance.

Alternative Wellness Company Offers Free Hand Sanitizer with CBD and Seeks ‘Win-Win’ Scenarios During COVID-19 Pandemic

A proper thank you to the front lines of this pandemic seems impossible, but we're working overtime to join other local entrepreneurs to explore new ways of sustaining business during this crisis” — Matthew (Chewy) Smith, Chief Executive Office, Also Organics

NASHVILLE, TENN., USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Also Organics , Nashville’s newest CBD (cannabinoid) portfolio, is staying true to its brand ethos and facing the challenges of COVID-19 with a positive attitude and creative collaborations. Also Organics is offering its new CBD-infused hand sanitizer for free and partnering with dozens of Middle-Tennessee companies with customized promotional codes, product incentives, and new consignment arrangements while people social distance and self-isolate. Also Organics is donating samples of its newly formulated hand sanitizer to local emergency medicine front line physicians, nurses, EMTs and paramedics who are treating patients afflicted by COVID-19 and other serious illnesses. While supplies last, interested consumers can obtain hand sanitizer for free by requesting the product on the company’s website.“The notion that we’re all in this pandemic together is very real – physically, mentally and economically. Although we’ve been encouraged by sales during this troubling time, we’re working overtime to join other local entrepreneurs to explore new ways of sustaining business during this crisis,” said Matthew (Chewy) Smith , Chief Executive Office, Also Organics. “With record numbers of people experimenting with new wellness approaches while sheltering at home, Also Organics is a perfect complement for health-conscious consumers seeking reliable and high-quality CBD to fortify their daily health regime.”The company is continually exploring ways to support healthcare and law enforcement workers and is seeking mutually beneficial partnerships with local restaurants, meal delivery services, health and body retailers, and yoga and other fitness studios.For Also Organics, small business collaborations can generate incremental sales and open access to potential customers vital during its start-up phase. For restaurants and other meal/beverage delivery services, collaboration with Also Organics means potential new revenue – 10% of each transaction – if their customers use a customized promo code online to purchase the company’s CBD products. In the case of online yoga and exercise classes, Also Organics is helping to incentive customers by offering free products to those who commit to streaming classes. For retailers who would normally purchase quantities of product for resale online or in currently closed brick and mortar stores, Also Organics has loosened its policies to offer product on consignment instead.“We’re remaining optimistic and know that by working together, our local business community can continue to deliver the products and services that each of our customers depend – it’s what ‘Nashville strong’ means for us and our partners,” said Smith.Participating businesses engaged in collaboration with Also Organics include:• Lemon Laine – ( https://lemonlaine.com/ • Eat Well Nashville ( https://eatwellnashville.com/ • The Party Line – ( https://www.thepartyline.co/ • Burger Up – Franklin ( http://burgerupfranklin.com/ • Clean Juice – Brentwood ( https://cleanjuice.com/locations/brentwood/ • Genghis Grill – Franklin ( https://www.genghisgrill.com/ • Germantown Pub – ( https://www.thegermantownpub.com/ • Grabbagreen Food + Juice – ( https://www.grabbagreen.com/ • Greener Roots Farm – ( https://www.greenerroots.com/ • Jefferson's Restaurant Brentwood – ( https://jeffersons.com/ • Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant – ( https://jeffsrestaurant.com/ • Juicy's Wellness Cafe – Murfreeesboro – ( https://www.juicyscafetn.com/ • McCreary's Irish Pub – ( http://mccrearyspub.com/ • Media Farm – ( https://mediafarm.agency/ • Parthenon Grille – ( https://parthenongrille.com/ • The Ridge – ( https://theridgenashville.com/ • Simply Living Life – ( http://simply-living-life.com/ • West End Discount Liquors and Wines – ( http://www.westenddiscountliquors.com/ Also Organics is a new alternative wellness brand with unique CBD formulations for adults, pets and children. Also Organics products are made using the finest, full-spectrum, whole plant CBD and 100 percent American-grown, organic hemp. Also Organics formulations utilize water soluble nano-particles to increase the efficiency of absorption and efficacy of CBD dosages. All products from Also Organics are produced in a facility certified by Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and many products are additionally Kosher-Certified. The Also Organics product line is available for purchase online ( www.AlsoOrganics.com ) and in select medical clinics, wellness boutiques and retailers.About Also Organics:Based in Nashville, Tenn., Also Organics creates personal wellness products with the finest, full-spectrum, whole plant CBD (and CBG) – all made from 100% American grown organic hemp. Also Organics offers a wide range of products including tinctures, gummies, gel caps, balms, salves, lotions and more. The Also Organics team believes there’s always more – to see, experience, and discover. The Also Organics portfolio is designed to unlocks one’s potential and find balance in an increasingly chaotic world. For more information about Also Organics, visit www.AlsoOrganics.com Media Contacts:Casey Christiansen, casey@thecallaway.com, (480) 406-5577Zoe Chichelo, zoe@thecallaway.com, (949) 500-0564



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.