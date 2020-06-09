Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Maine-Who also Had Asbestos Exposure-To Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Serious About Compensation

The Navy Veteran with lung cancer we are trying to help had heavy asbestos exposure, he is over 60 years old-and he is not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for him too.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BANGOR , MAINE, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Maine who also had significant exposure to asbestos or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer and decades ago had heavy exposure to asbestos might receive financial compensation that exceeds $100,000. The typical Navy Veteran we are trying to identify had asbestos exposure prior to 1982, he is over 60 years old--and he is not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for him too. If this sounds like your husband or dad--please call us. Even if the person smoked cigarettes he might qualify for significant financial compensation. What do you have to lose?"

To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this the Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere in Maine. https://Maine.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, workers at one of Maine’s numerous power plants, mill workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, welders, pipefitters, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.