Supermodel Fariba Rahimi praises Norwegian government for their efficient COVID-19 response

Fariba Rahimi

OSLO, NORWAY, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fariba Rahimi, the stunning Norwegian model who is also a successful entrepreneur, recently praised the efficient measures taken by the Norwegian government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She believes that their quick implementation curbed its spread and saved many lives.In its efforts to curb the coronavirus, Norway shut its ports and airports on March 16 this year and imposed a strict 14-day quarantine to anyone who had come into Norway from any country other than Scandinavian. These measures included people who had come into the country from February 27 onward. Public events were banned, and all educational institutions were closed to prevent the spread of the virus. The only exceptions made were to certain daycare facilities and schools that cater to those working in essential services.These far-reaching measures specifically stated that everyone who could have to work from home. These measures were the most drastic ever taken in the Scandinavian country during a time of peace, according to the Prime Minister, Erna Solberg.Compared to Norway and the rest of Europe, Sweden took a different approach. The country did not impose extreme lockdown measures and their aim is to reach a level of herd immunity.Herd immunity means that people become immune to the disease after they have recovered from it or are immunized against it. However, there is still no vaccine for COVID-19, and there is still no indication that someone who has had the virus is immune to being infected again.Fariba announced this morning, “I can only praise the quick response taken by our Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, and her cabinet. The measures may affect our economy, and they have most certainly affected our businesses and personal lives, but they have proven to be highly effective when compared to Sweden.”Current coronavirus statistics show that Sweden has 18,926 confirmed cases compared to Norway’s 7,599. There are 2,274 recorded deaths from the virus in Sweden, whereas Norway has fared far better at 206.“The impact on the economy because of the measures taken will definitely be huge. But I believe it will all start to smooth out soon, and all businesses, including the real estate market, will make a recovery. However, these measures were the only way that we can all ensure that the health and lives of our citizens are protected,” stated Rahimi. “The steps taken to ease the effects of these measures will help our businesses and they will be stronger than before.”According to Rahimi, one of her major concerns is the effect of the virus on vulnerable communities around the globe. “Not everyone on our planet right now has access to the basics required to protect themselves from pandemic while also ensuring that their family has food. Health organizations are battling to meet the demand for access to water, food, and protective equipment in poorer countries.”She feels that we can all help by donating whatever we can afford. Fariba is also proud that the Norwegian government has voted measures that will support jobs and pour money into businesses and homes in Norway, but has also strengthened the help it offers to global humanitarian organizations.Recently Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ine Eriksen Søreide, announced her government was increasing their humanitarian support to Afghanistan, Syrian and other countries affected by wars. Besides supporting several humanitarian organizations, Norway also enhances the efforts of the UN and the International Red Cross.About Fariba Rahimi: Born in Iran, Fariba Rahimi left the country of her birth at sixteen to seek a career in modeling. She made her way to Turkey, but within two years she realized that Norway would offer her more opportunities.After a few successful years in modeling, Farida felt that she had capabilities that could ensure further success outside the world of modeling. This was her opportunity to learn some management skills, and she took on a job as a realtor. Today Rahimi is the owner of two companies, a real estate business, and a construction maintenance business. Her companies are both very successful and she manages over 40 employees.Her recent comeback to the modeling world included some exciting photoshoots, magazine features, and she was also chosen as a brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house, Versace.Rahimi has many active Instagram followers and is still considered one of the top models in Norway. One cannot ignore her business acumen and the humanitarian interest she has taken throughout her career, especially concerning the empowerment of women and helping those who are vulnerable.See Fariba Rahimi on Instagram



