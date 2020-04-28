Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status update for COVID-19 (Freetown 28th April 2020 Time: 6:00 PM)

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases - 104 Total number of deaths - 5 Active New Cases - 0 Active case at Isolation Centres - 87 Cumulative recoveries -12 Number currently in quarantine -1,192 Number discharged from quarantine - 1,339

For more information, visit our websites www.miC.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl or call +232-76,622-914; 76-602-460



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.