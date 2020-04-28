Global COVID-19 Impact Report on Building Automation System Market 2020: Competitive Outlook by Schneider Electric, ABB, Honeywell International, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch

/EIN News/ -- KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently added concise research on the "Global Building Automation System Market" to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. In this competitive age, it is very important to get informed about the major happenings with the valuable market reports and industry insights so that you never miss anything. This Building Automation System market research report gives a clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It helps gain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors. This Building Automation System study also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.



Global Building Automation System market is estimated to reach USD 73 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.6% forecast to 2026.

How Have Studies Considered the Impact of COVID-19 / Economic Slowdown of 2020?

The outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 all over the world has disturbed the economic and financial structures of the whole world. The world’s topmost economies such as the US, China, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and many others are on the verge of collapse. Our Analysts at Data Bridge Market Research have conducted a special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and industry experts from the various regions to minutely understand the impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Building Automation System Market along with tables and graphs related to various countries and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Competitive Landscape: Building Automation System Market

ABB,

Honeywell International,

Siemens,

Ingersoll-Rand,

Schneider Electric,

Johnson Controls,

Robert Bosch,

Legrand,

Delta Controls,

Hubbell Incorporated

United Technologies, and others

North America is expected To Hold the Major Share

The Building Automation Systems Market in the region has been witnessing significant growth, as residential, commercial and industrial consumers are adopting tremendous energy-saving solutions with the deployment of building automation controls. Several key federal policy directives, rising energy costs, stringent regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, and growing awareness about the benefits of automation, are major factors driving the market in the region.

This is owing to rising level of construction activities in this region preferably in countries such as China and India, which are being listed as some of the fastest emerging or developing nations across the world.

Key Highlights from Building Automation System Market Study

Revenue and Sales Estimation -- Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies are ascertained in Building Automation System industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis -- the report is currently analyzed concerning various product types and applications. The Building Automation System market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition -- Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness -- Building Automation System report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Key Segmentation

By Technology

Wireless Technologies (Zigbee, Enocean, Z–Wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, Infrared)

Wired Technologies (Digital Addressable Lighting Interface, KNX, Lonworks, Building Automation and Control Network, Modbus)

By Offering

Facility Management Systems

Security and Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Software

BAS Services

Others

By Application

Residential

Diy Home Automation

Commercial

Office Buildings

Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Airports and Railway Stations

Industrial

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Users of the Building Automation System report

Governments/Associations

Industry Investors

Manufacturer of energy devices

Manufacturers and Solution/Service Provider

Research Organizations

Others

Global Building Automation System Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of building automation system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

