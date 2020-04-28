Bombardier announces gradual resumption of its manufacturing operations in Canada

Expects 11,000 employees to return-to-work over the next few weeks

Return-to-work actions in full compliance with the strictest health and safety measures and guidelines

Will utilize the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program for the benefit of employees in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced that it has begun the process of recalling most of its Canadian based employees that were placed on furlough following government mandates enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19. Suspended manufacturing and service activities will gradually resume as of May 11.

Nearly 11,000 employees are expected to be back to work within the next few weeks across our Aviation and Transportation segments and Bombardier’s Corporate Office. Return-to-work schedules will vary by site and be subject to new procedures to ensure employee health and safety.

Site and function leaders will be communicating specific plans and dates directly to employees. All recalled employees whose physical presence is not required at Bombardier’s production or service sites will be asked to work from home until further notice.

“As we resume operations across many of our sites, the health and safety of our employees, our customers and the general population will continue to be our top priority. I deeply believe that by continuing to work in close collaboration with the employee representatives and public health authorities in all the countries where we operate, Bombardier will establish itself as an example of a dynamic and responsible industrial leader in the global recovery,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.

Bombardier will utilize the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program for the benefit of eligible employees in Canada. This application has the full support of unions representing Canada-based Bombardier employees.

“Our industries are among the most affected by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. And, I want to thank the federal government for putting this bold initiative in place to support Canadian workers and companies. I also want to thank the union leaders for their collaboration and support during these difficult times. Above all, I want to thank our employees and their families for their patience, understanding and dedication as we take the necessary actions to navigate through this global crisis and protect our business for the long-term,” added Mr. Martel.

About Bombardier

With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

