CFA Society New York and the CAIA Association Launch Asset Owner Series™ Virtual Keynotes

Eight Highly Anticipated Virtual Events Planned for May and June

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society New York (CFANY) and the CAIA Association (CAIA) have announced the launch of the Asset Owner Series™ (AOS) Virtual Keynotes, an online-only iteration of the society's premier educational event. The first live webinar is scheduled for Monday, May 4 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. EDT and is free for CFA Society and CAIA members worldwide.

“CFA Society New York remains committed to providing opportunities for investment professionals to hear from leading minds in our industry,” said CFA Society New York Board of Directors Chair Kris Thiessen, CFA, CAIA, EA. “We are pleased to work with the CAIA Association to host the Asset Owner Series Virtual Keynotes and to share this relevant content with more than 100 other CFA Societies globally.”

Margaret Franklin, CFA, president and CEO of CFA Institute, will kick off the Virtual Keynotes interviewing Mark Delaney, chief investment officer (CIO) and deputy CEO of AustralianSuper, the largest asset owner in Australia. Delaney will discuss the intricacies of asset allocation and manager selection in the current market, as well as his views across geographies and asset classes.

“CFA Institute congratulates CFA Society New York for advancing the Asset Owner Series virtually while the world navigates these uncertain times,” said Franklin. “The AOS Virtual Keynotes offer CFA Society members worldwide exclusive access to grow their knowledge, with the goal of driving better investor outcomes for the ultimate benefit of society.”

“Periods of stress in our lives manifest a need for cooperation and collaboration to yield better and more sustainable outcomes. The same is true in our industry, and the invitation to partner with CFANY on a virtual version of AOS is an outstanding development for our members and certainly for the end investor for whom we serve,” said William J. Kelly, CEO of the CAIA Association. “Education and transparency must be common denominators in all that we do, and hearing from some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated allocators will boldly underscore these important themes.”

The Virtual Keynotes will begin on Monday, May 4, and are anticipated to run at least through the end of 2020. The schedule of events has been confirmed through the end of June and features leading asset owners from around the world. The exact schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 4 : Mark Delaney, CFA, Chief Investment Officer and Deputy CEO, AustralianSuper

: Mark Delaney, CFA, Chief Investment Officer and Deputy CEO, AustralianSuper Monday, May 11 : Dennis Johnson, CFA, Former Chief Strategy Officer, Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia)

: Dennis Johnson, CFA, Former Chief Strategy Officer, Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia) Monday, May 18 : Fernando Manrique Zúñiga, CFA, CAIA, Head of Bottom Up Investments, Public Markets, AFP Integra (Peru)

: Fernando Manrique Zúñiga, CFA, CAIA, Head of Bottom Up Investments, Public Markets, AFP Integra (Peru) Tuesday, May 26 : Chris Ailman, Chief Investment Officer, CalSTRS

: Chris Ailman, Chief Investment Officer, CalSTRS Monday, June 1 : Rich Nuzum, President, Investments and Retirement, Mercer

: Rich Nuzum, President, Investments and Retirement, Mercer Monday June 8 : Prakash Rao, Executive Director of Investments, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (India)

: Prakash Rao, Executive Director of Investments, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (India) Monday, June 15 : Kent Swig, Owner, Terra Holdings, LLC (Brown Harris Stevens)

: Kent Swig, Owner, Terra Holdings, LLC (Brown Harris Stevens) Monday, June 22: Marcus Frampton, Chief Investment Officer, Alaska Permanent Fund

Since 2015, the Asset Owner Series has brought together asset owners and institutional investment consultants that oversee in excess of $72 trillion of fiduciary assets under ownership or advisement to share their views at CFA Society New York AOS events. The AOS was founded by Thomas Brigandi, CFA, inaugural Global Outstanding Young Leader of the CFA Institute, and is driven by his team of over 500 industry leaders globally who source speakers from their respective networks.

Visit https://www.cfany.org/asset-owner-series/aos-virtual-keynotes/ to learn more and to register for these sessions.

###

About CFA Society New York

CFA Society New York is one of the largest of 160 member societies of CFA Institute. Its activity began in 1937, when value investing pioneer Benjamin Graham began organizing regular meetings of local security analysts. Throughout its history, the society has remained a volunteer-led, member-driven forum for the investment community with the broad, basic aims of: establishing and maintaining a high standard of professional ethics, improving analytical techniques, supporting the interchange of ideas and information among analysts, and promoting a proper public understanding of the function of security analysis and the operation of the securities markets.

CFA Society New York works in conjunction with CFA Institute to develop the industry’s future professionals and to raise the standards of professionalism in the investment management industry. For more information, visit www.cfany.org, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CAIA Association

The CAIA Association is a global professional body dedicated to creating greater alignment, transparency, and knowledge for all investors, with a specific emphasis on alternative investments. A Member-driven organization representing professionals in more than 95 countries, CAIA Association advocates for the highest ethical standards. The organization provides unbiased insight on a broad range of investment strategies and industry issues, key among them being efforts to bring greater diversification to portfolio construction decisions to achieve better long-term investor outcomes. To learn more about the CAIA Association and how to become part of the organization’s mission, please visit https://caia.org/.

Attachment

Media Contact: Robert Rowan Director, CFANY Asset Owner Series RRowan@cfany.org

Asset Owner Series, presented by CFA Society New York Logo: Asset Owner Series



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.