WonderDoc to Attend the Florida Chiropractic Association's 'The National' Convention

WonderDoc will be attending the Florida Chiropractic Association's 'The National' in Orlando, FL, on August 22, 2020.

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WonderDoc, the chiropractic profession's most efficient chiropractic EHR software, is proud to announce it will be attending the Florida Chiropractic Association's 'The National' Convention in Orlando, FL, on August 22, 2020.

"WonderDoc's mission is to support chiropractors and the profession with better ways to manage chiropractic patients and chiropractic offices," said James Pamplin, chiropractor, founder, and CEO of WonderDoc. "Attending Florida's National Convention is one important way we carry out our mission. Since 2011, our company as focused on developing innovative software tools to help chiropractors be more efficient, and we are excited to share our product at this event."

From the FCAChiro.org website: The Florida Chiropractic Association hosts the most significant event for chiropractic worldwide, The National by FCA! With over 3,100 attendees, a 400-booth expo, education by your choice of 74 speakers, The National by FCA is an experience like no other in chiropractic. Join us on August 22-25, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Orlando for another blockbuster event!

The WonderDoc software is a chiropractic EHR that is baked into a powerful practice management system. The product is the only chiropractic software system that allows chiropractors to complete daily notes in less than 15 seconds and exams in less than 2 minutes. Dr. Pamplin states, "WonderDoc is an EHR centric system, whereby health records are the foundation for all chiropractic billing, scheduling, and marketing processes. This eliminates redundant processes often seen in other practice management programs." As the first 2014 government-certified EHR, WonderDoc stands apart from the competition by constantly innovating new ways to make practice management software more efficient.

Currently, WonderDoc is supporting the chiropractic community by offering special financing for chiropractors effected by the coronavirus pandemic. For those who currently purchase WonderDoc, the company will not charge monthly payments for 90 days. “Allowing chiropractors to use our product free for 90 days is one way we can support those who are struggling during these tough times,” says Dr. Pamplin. Buying a practice management system shouldn’t break the bank. That’s why WonderDoc offers affordable low lease-to-own payments for all their software packages. Customers can choose from 4 different options tailored to their practice size. This way a buyer only purchases what they need and not have to pay for any unnecessary “Bells and Whistles”.

To learn more about WonderDoc's purchasing options, please visit http://www.wonderdoc.com/chiropractic-ehr-prices/

About WonderDoc

WonderDoc is the leading provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology. With seasoned IT support professionals, the company delivers white glove training and compliance expertise along with powerful tools to increase practice profitability.

