Coronavirus - Kenya: 7 cases of Coronavirus in Nairobi

Of the 7 Nairobi cases;

4 cases are from Kawangware 

one case Eastleigh, 

one Manji Estate and

one Kaloleni. 

All the 4 Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni (Old Town).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

