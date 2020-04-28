Coronavirus - Kenya: 7 cases of Coronavirus in Nairobi

Of the 7 Nairobi cases;

4 cases are from Kawangware

one case Eastleigh,

one Manji Estate and

one Kaloleni.

All the 4 Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni (Old Town).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.



