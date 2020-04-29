Oral Surgery San Francisco Announces Follow Up Post on Finding the Best Oral Surgeon in San Francisco

The company announces a follow up to its popular "think piece" on finding the best oral surgeon in San Francisco. The new post digs deeper.

Although the media might think so, there is no single criterion for the 'best' oral surgeon in San Francisco or elsewhere.” — Dr. Rabinovich

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oral Surgery San Francisco, serving the Bay Area and led by Dr. Alex Rabinovich, DDS, MD, is proud to announce a follow up post on the popular topic of identifying the best oral surgeon in San Francisco. The post explains that the best answer to this critical question is not one-size-fits-all, but rather to research a few physicians, set up consultations, and make an educated decision on the best fit for one's personal needs."Although the media might think so, there is no single criterion for the 'best' oral surgeon in San Francisco or elsewhere," explained Dr. Rabinovich. "Our newest post in this series reiterates the importance not only of research but of setting up a consultation so that the oral surgeon and patient can work together to create the best possible treatment plan."The post can be read in its entirety at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2020/04/when-you-need-oral-surgery-you-need-the-best-oral-surgeon-in-san-francisco/ . That post explains the pros and cons of different oral surgeons and ends with a call for the patient to set up a consultation. Only a one-on-one consultation can really create a specialized custom treatment plan. The new article follows up on a very popular post on the topic at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2019/03/some-of-the-best-oral-surgeons-in-the-world-are-in-san-francisco/ . Both posts emphasize that there isn't a single criterion for identifying the "best" surgeon; rather, the patient needs to find a surgeon with whom they can have a good working relationship while planning out the best or optimal course for their treatment.THE BEST SAN FRANCISCO ORAL SURGEON LOOKS AT THE 'BIG PICTURE' FOR PATIENTSHere is the background for this release. Many patients put off oral surgery until it's urgent. They are afraid of the pain, cost, and difficulties of many procedures, including common ones like wisdom teeth extraction ( https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/wisdom-teeth/ ) and even dental implants https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/ ). The best course of action, however, is not to fixate on online reviews, third party articles, or even word-of-mouth. The best course of action is to reach out to a few oral surgeons for a consultation and then make a decision. As the posts argue, there is no single best oral surgeon. There is a best match for each unique patient.ABOUT ORAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCOOral Surgery San Francisco ( http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/ ) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in the field of oral surgery. This additional training, along with his years of experience, sets Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, Orthognathic or jaw surgery sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich can be available as an emergency oral surgeon in San Francisco also. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in the city of San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.Contact: Media RelationsTel. (415) 817-9991



