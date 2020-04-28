Perfecting your trading options

Perfect-Options.com

The importance of various trading techniques are now more important than ever

CEO Egil Larson explains "Beating the markets needs a complex set of trading strategies, this is why we employ our new Hybrid Trading strategy to protect and to take advantage of the markets"” — Egil Larsen

OSLO, NORWAY, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current market conditions so many investors and traders are looking for more diverse trading techniques.

Day Trading

Day trading which is perhaps the most popular active trading style. It's often considered a pseudonym for active trading itself. Day trading, as the name implies, is the technique of buying and selling trading options within the same day. Positions are closed out within the same day they are taken, and no position is held overnight. Conservatively, day trading is done by experienced traders, such as specialists or market makers. However, online trading has opened up this practice to novice traders.

Scalping

Scalping is one of the fastest strategies employed by traders. It includes capitalizing on various price gaps caused by bid-ask spreads and order flows. The strategy usually works by making the spread or buying at the bid price and selling at the ask price to receive the difference between the two price points. Scalpers strategy is to hold their positions for a short period, thus decreasing the risk associated with the strategy.

Additionally, a scalper will not attempt to exploit large moves or move high volumes. Rather, they will take advantage of small moves that occur frequently and move smaller volumes more often. Since the level of profits per trade is relatively small, scalpers are always looking out for liquid markets to increase the frequency of their trades. Therefore, unlike swing traders, scalpers like quiet markets that aren't prone to sudden price movements so they can potentially make the spread repeatedly on the same bid/ask prices.

Position Trading

Position trading is sometime considered to be a buy-and-hold strategy and not active trading. However, position trading, when done correctly, can be a form of active trading. Position trading applies longer term charts – anywhere from daily to yearly – in combination with fundamental analysis to determine the trend of the current market direction. This type of trade may last for several days to several weeks and sometimes longer, depending on the trend.

Trend traders look for multiple higher highs or lower highs to forecast the trend of an option. By leaping on and riding the "wave," trend traders look to benefit from both the up and downside of market movements. Trend traders look to determine the direction of the market, but they do not try to forecast the price levels. Typically, trend traders leap on a trend after it has established itself, and when the trend breaks, they usually exit the position. This means that in periods of high market volatility, trend trading is more difficult and its positions are generally reduced.

Swing Trading

When a trend breaks, swing traders usually jump in the game. At the end of a trend, there is occasionally some price volatility as the new trend tries to establish itself. Swing traders buy or sell as that price volatility sets in. Swing trades are held for more than a day but for a shorter time than trend trades. Swing traders often posses a set of synchronized set of trading rules based on technical or fundamental analysis.

These trading rules or algorithms are used to identify when to buy and sell an option. While a swing-trading algorithm does not have to be exact and predict the peak or valley of a price move, it does need a market that moves in one direction or another. A range-bound or sideways market is a risk for swing traders.

CEO Egil Larson of Perfect Options explains " Beating the markets needs a complex set of trading strategies which can adapt swiftly to market conditions, this is why we employ our new Hybrid Trading strategy to protect and to take advantage of the markets"



