Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (28 April 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 48 Benadir: 41 Jubbaland: 3 South West: 4

Male: 31 Female: 17 Recovery: 5 Death: 2

Total confirmed cases: 528 Total recoveries: 19 Total deaths: 28



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.