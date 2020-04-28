New Willis Towers Watson AI-driven technology reinvents jobs for today’s challenges

Software empowers organizations to improve agility and resilience in response to COVID-19 and beyond

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the launch of WorkVue, an AI-driven software that will help organizations reinvent jobs for better business outcomes.



Based on Willis Towers Watson’s Reinventing Jobs methodology, WorkVue allows organizations to redesign the way their work is organized. It enables organizations to deconstruct jobs, evaluate work alternatives — across technology, employees and nontraditional talent — and reconfigure tasks into new, more optimal jobs.

“The health and economic chaos caused by COVID-19 makes it impossible for organizations to delay decisions about the future of work. Before stability is restored, organizations will want to be prepared with a work strategy for how automation and their permanent and contingent talent combine to meet their goals,” said Tracey Malcom, global Future of Work leader, Willis Towers Watson. “As organizations prioritize their COVID-19 response, it’s important to balance immediate needs with the ability to rebound and remain viable long term. WorkVue delivers strong modeling capability to help companies rethink their workforce and create a sustainable operating model and cost structure at a time when the world of work has never been more uncertain.”

With WorkVue, employers can analyze work at a task level, gain greater clarity into mission-critical work and better adapt to changing business needs. Their analysis can reveal independent versus interactive tasks, allowing them to identify which aspects of work can be performed remotely and ensure all types are suitably supported. This process fosters an environment of employee empowerment by allowing the workforce to focus on meaningful, nonroutine work, resulting in a more compelling overall employee experience.

WorkVue is backed by a systematic methodology and real-time visualization. It is available to organizations globally: willistowerswatson.com/workvue.

