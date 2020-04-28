iGrafx Offers Free Attendance to its Annual Thought Leadership Event

All Business Transformation, Risk & Compliance, Customer Experience and Process Excellence Professionals Invited

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of this year’s unprecedented disruption to businesses around the world, iGrafx has decided to open the virtual doors to its iNNOVATE event to business leaders everywhere. In previous years, the event has been a multi-day, in-person series of keynotes and thought leadership sessions focused on topics like “real transformation,” and “successful automation.” This year the event will be held on-line in a series of 8 sessions across 5 days, May 4th-8th.

“Now more than ever, enterprise leaders need to focus on simply surviving – let alone thriving,” said Jamey Heinze, CMO at iGrafx. “Since the outset of the pandemic, we have been in almost constant contact with our largest customers, helping them accelerate plans for business transformation – particularly in the areas of business continuity & resiliency. We wanted to share all of the best practices that we’ve developed internally, as well as those implemented by customers and partners, and obviously having subject matter experts from around the globe come together in a physical conference wasn’t going to work.”

iNNOVATE Details

This year’s iNNOVATE includes speakers from healthcare, management consulting, telecommunications, BPM and more, representing companies like Deloitte, Cox Communications, Allergan/AbbVie, CaaS, Sustainable 7, Intellyx and iGrafx. Topics to be discussed range from “how to see the future of business transformation,” to “risk management during RPA implementations,” and “how to achieve unparalleled customer experiences during digital transformation projects.” Additionally, Principal Analyst at Intellyx, Charles Araujo, will deliver an opening keynote on effective transformation including insights from iGrafx customers across the globe. Additional iNNOVATE information, including registration links, is available at https://www.igrafxinnovate.com/.

Christina Dieckmeyer iGrafx



