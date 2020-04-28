Passion + Purpose + Play Companies Retain Recruiting for Good to Hire LA's Best Talent and Help Fund Fun Gigs for Kids that Teach Life+Work Skills www.RecruitingforGood.com For Those Who Dare to Live Differently

Club members comprised of El Segundo, San Fernando Valley, and Westside kids who chose their favorite Mexican restaurant and dish to taste and write a review.

Goodie Foodie Kids Complete Fun Cinco de Mayo Passion Gig to Inspire LA Dining” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a purpose driven agency generating proceeds to fund Fun Goodie Foodie Gigs that teach kids life and work skills.The Cinco de Mayo passion gig led by kids is the first of many special assignments that serve to inform and inspire the community on making mindful dining choices in LA.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am grateful for AJ, Alyssa, Aubrey, Ben, Daisy, Jaden, Kiley, Radley, Shay, Sienna, and Stella; whose creative foodie writing contribution will make a profound difference in LA ( Cinco de Mayo 2020 )."Cinco de Mayo Restaurant/Dishes Reviewed1. Benny's Tacos (Beef Tacos, Shrimp Tostada).2. Bronco Burrito (Beef Tacos).3. Chipotle (Burrito).4. Don Cuco (Cheese Enchilada).5. Gilbert's (Tostada).6. La Paz (Chicken Enchilada).7. Poquito Mas (Chicken Tostada, Vegetarian Burrito)8. Shark's (Chicken Tacos)9. Tocaya Organica (Chicken Quesadilla).Carlos Cymerman adds, "When we re-frame the reality of life, and focus our kids' attention on positive worthwhile projects (fun gigs for kids); they enliven, grow from within exponentially, and live passionately with purpose."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company, generating proceeds to fund passion gigs for moms and kids. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Technology and Help Fund Fun Foodie Gigs that Teach Kids Life + Work Skills. www.RecruitingforGood.com Kids Get Paid to Eat is a fun weekend gig that teaches kids life and work skills. Kids enjoy writing gigs to review the Best Food in the Hood; choose their restaurant (dishes), develop own content, and follow thru. We inspire kids to create passion gigs. Our fun goal for kids is to complete 100 reviews by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com The Goodie Foodie Club, building a like-minded community. First members are kids who teach us how to live passionately, with purpose, and play. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.