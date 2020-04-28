Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

64 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

34 - Lagos 15 - FCT 11 - Borno 2 - Taraba 2 - Gombe

As at 11:20pm 27th April- 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 255 Deaths: 40



