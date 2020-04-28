There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,785 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya Police Service assisting in COVID-19 screening efforts

Kudos to Kenya Police Service assisting in #COVID19 screening efforts at the Likuyani Sub county Bus stop, Kakamega County.

#KomeshaCorona updates

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
