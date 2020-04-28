Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4793

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 4793. Today we regrettably report 3 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. We urge you to continue physical distancing and the use fabric face masks when out. #StaySafeSA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.