BBC Global Partner with Maru/Matchbox to Uncover Emotional Reactions to News Coverage

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), the technology-driven global insights partner, are working with BBC Global News to uncover implicit, emotional reactions to on-going news coverage of Covid-19.



Using BBC Global Minds, the global insights panel community of BBC viewers, BBC Global News are regularly tracking changing reactions to news coverage. Using Maru/Matchbox’s proprietary Implicit Association Testing (IAT) System 1 tool, results are uncovering what subject areas are emotionally most important to audiences.

Steve Brockway, Chief Research Officer at Maru/Matchbox, comments, “This is a challenging time for any business. Brands are facing dilemmas that they’ve never faced before. By capturing audience’s implicit, emotional reactions to news coverage, BBC Global News can ensure their platforms remain relevant and a source of trusted information on the topics that matter most during this time of crisis”.

Launched several years ago, BBC Global Minds has 35,000 members across 211 different countries. The international sample allows BBC Global News to test creative, track perception and shape strategies for BBC news outlets and advertising partners from across the world.

