JEH C. JOHNSON ELECTED TO U. S. STEEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced that former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh C. Johnson has been elected to the company's Board of Directors.



Mr. Johnson has been a partner at the international law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP since January 2017. Previously, Mr. Johnson served as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security from December 2013 to January 2017. Mr. Johnson also served as general counsel of the U.S. Department of Defense from 2009 to 2012, general counsel of the U.S. Department of the Air Force from 1998 to 2001 and Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York from 1989 to 1991. Prior to and between his periods of public service, he was in private practice at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

Johnson graduated cum laude from Morehouse University and holds a Juris Doctor from Columbia University. He sits on the boards of directors for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), the Council on Foreign Relations, the Center for a New American Security and the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Mr. Johnson also previously served on the board of directors of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG).

