SteraMist Disinfection Used to Combat Coronavirus Throughout the United States With Expansion of its Service Network

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). In the ongoing effort to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-19 coronavirus, TOMI has continued to support communities, healthcare workers, and first responders through the continuous use of SteraMist throughout the United States.



As a network of independent service professionals throughout the United States and Canada, the TOMI Service Network (TSN) has been actively addressing jobs from a wide array of industries requiring high-level disinfection in the effort to ensure seamless operations in otherwise uncertain times. Many businesses and facilities have taken proactive measures to help prevent the possibility of cross-contamination, including an Air Force base in San Antonio and multiple healthcare facilities. Some businesses have also scheduled SteraMist service in direct response to confirmed cases, such as fast food franchises and government facilities throughout the United States. Additionally, certain members have begun to assist first responders, supermarket chains and aerospace defense companies.

EPA registered for List N (Disinfectants for Use Against SARS CoV-2), iHP technology is the optimal solution featuring a quick turnaround time for businesses looking to reopen in a timely manner. While combatting coronavirus, 620,000 square feet of high-touch surfaces throughout six (6) senior centers were disinfected in a timeframe of only two (2) days. After completing the disinfection of a fast food restaurant, the company provided gracious feedback, stating, “After the entire process, my employees (and including myself) felt safe and secure to return to work.”

Since the beginning of this pandemic, the TOMI Service Network has grown considerably. This year to date, TOMI has added 51 new members bringing the network to a total of 156 members who have entered into a license to provider SteraMist services. These domestic expansions are helping to ensure that SteraMist treatment becomes more widely available to those currently affected by the ongoing pandemic. In addition, TOMI continues to assist partners and providers in international operations to further expand SteraMist availability.

TOMI’s COO, Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, states, “This ongoing coronavirus pandemic has given a spotlight to the efficacy of SteraMist technology, and we have taken the opportunity to increase awareness of our product and empower our service network members. The more that we are able to assist our service providers, the faster we can help our country to return to normal.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

