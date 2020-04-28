Ideal Medical Technologies Looks to Raise $5M in Funding to Build Upon FDA Designated Breakthrough Medical Device

Ideal Medical Technologies Looks to Raise $5M Funding to Build Upon FDA Designated Breakthrough Medical Device That Has the Potential to Lower Mortality Rates

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWS RELEASEIdeal Medical Technologies Looks to Raise $5M in Funding to Build Upon FDA Designated Breakthrough Medical Device That Has the Potential to Lower COVID-19 Mortality RatesIdeal Medical Technologies (IMT) is a medical device company that has developed an Artificial Pancreas for delivery of safe and effective glucose control in the ICU and non-ICU hospital settings. IMT is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated IMT’s artificial pancreas system, which is named FUSION, as a Breakthrough Medical Device given the potential for the artificial intelligence-based FUSION system to improve patient outcomes in the ICU and non-ICU hospital settings. IMT plans to capitalize on this success and is looking to raise $5M to assist in its clinical studies of the FUSION system in COVID-19 patients. A recent study demonstrated that COVID-19 patients with elevated glucose levels (hyperglycemia) have a 400% increase in their mortality rates, thus IMT believes the FUSION system, through its ability to avoid hyperglycemia, has the potential to lower COVID-19 mortality rates, and reduce overall hospital length of stay and cost."At a time when the world is concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on patients with underlying conditions, shortages in ICU hospital beds and increased COVID-19 related mortality rates, IMT is doing its part to save lives, improve ICU bed capacity, and reduce unnecessary costs by providing a system that will bring safe and effective glucose control to patients in the ICU and non-ICU hospital setting”, says Dr. Leon DeJournett, Founder and Chairman. “This $5 million fundraising effort will enable IMT to further lay the foundation for our commercial launch in the hospital ICU closed-loop glucose control market both in the US and internationally.”The IMT FUSION platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) based software to adjust the doses of intravenous insulin/glucose infusing into the patients on an every 5-10-minute basis. This frequency of adjustment was chosen as it mimics the frequency of insulin adjustment used by the native pancreas, and the frequency of glucose output from the liver. In fact, IMT’s AI-based software attempts to mimic the native pancreas/liver in all respects, from the timing of insulin/glucose release to how quickly it can raise or lower its doses of insulin/glucose flowing into the patient based on the glucose dynamics of each patient.About Ideal Medical Technologies:Ideal Medical Technologies is a privately funded medical device company that strives to improve patient care in the ICU and non-ICU hospital settings. The current method of glucose control in these settings is an open-loop system, which does not provide for safe and effective glucose control. IMT’s fully autonomous FUSION system will be able to provide for safe and effective glucose control which will significantly lower patient morbidity and mortality rates. This automated AI-based platform mimics the natural glucose control mechanism of the human body. This life-saving technology is used to address a market need for a safe, simple, and reliable closed-loop glucose control system for ICU patients, which will improve patient outcomes, improve ICU bed capacity, decrease total cost of care, and improve nursing efficiency.SOURCE Ideal Medical TechnologiesFor more information:For further information: If you would like more information about this topic, please email Dr. Leon DeJournett at leondej@idealmedtech.com., http://www.idealmedtech.com Related Links



