PARDUS Fixed Income Bond Announces Listing On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

PARDUS Fixed Income Bond

PARDUS Fixed Income Bond is pleased to announce that its bond is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under WKN: A28VNY

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing is an integral part of PARDUS' evolution and will enable international investors to participate in the Company's growth and development.” — Chief Marketing Officer Craig Gabriel

MAYFAIR, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PARDUS Fixed Income Bond is pleased to announce that its bond is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under WKN: A28VNYListing the bond on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was a logical step to offer its clients the opportunity to invest via a world-renowned, regulated stock exchange. PARDUS aims to make its fixed income bond more accessible for investors and allow them to take part in its continued success in creating value for investors.About The Frankfurt Stock ExchangeThe Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest exchange in Germany and one of the largest markets for trading equity securities in the world. Owned by Deutsche Börse AG, it had a market capitalisation of around $1.43 trillion as of March 2020.About PARDUS Fixed Income Bond PLCWith headquarters in Berkeley Square, PARDUS Fixed Income Bond was established to put investors first. Its Fixed Income Bond offers a short term, fixed-rate investment opportunity that garners above-average returns and exceptional security features.PARDUS Fixed Income Bond can open doors to high yield investment opportunities through its exclusive network of financial intermediaries.With offices in London and Hong Kong PARDUS Fixed Income Bond boasts a physical presence in the world's leading financial capitals.PARDUS was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - 16 April 2020SEDOL: BKC9383WKN: A28VNYISIN: GB00BKC93834OPOL: XFRAID Number: BJ 0512191Additional InformationFor additional information regarding Pardus Fixed Income Bond please see the corporate website at www.pardusfixedincomebond.com



