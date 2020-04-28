DE&S, DSTL, UK MoD and British Army to present keynote briefings at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness in September 2020

SMi Reports: The agenda has been updated for the rescheduled conference now taking place in September in London, UK

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group have recently updated the brochure for the 5th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference, now taking place on 2-3 September 2020 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK.For those interested in attending, the biggest early bird discount of £600 is ending on Thursday 30th April 2020 at midnight. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpr9 Day 1:• Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armour Centre, British Army will be presenting ‘Maximising Tactical Awareness through Comprehensive Armoured Crew Training’.• Mr Ian Burch, Chief Engineer LOSA, Land Concepts & Assessment, Land Equipment, DE&S, UK MoD will be presenting ‘Using Open Systems Architecture to Realise Effective Crew Situational Awareness’.Day 2:• Lieutenant Colonel John Dagless, Senior Requirements Manager, Battlefield and Tactical CIS (BATCIS), ISS, Joint Forces Command, UK MoD will be presenting ‘Delivering Information Capabilities to British Forces Through the LE TacCIS Programme’.• Mr John Crozier, Technical Partner, Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoD will be presenting ‘Perception, Comprehension and Prediction: Closing the loop on dynamic SA’.This year’s agenda will also feature system integration presentations from Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, General Dynamics Land Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems, SAAB Vehicle Systems, Thales UK, MBDA Deutschland GmbH, and more.It is advised to visit the event website for real-time updates on the speaker line-up at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpr9 2nd-3rd September 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH & Lockheed MartinFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



