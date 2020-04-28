Rapid Test Kit Market For COVID-19 To Reach USD 3.91 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Growing emphasis by governments worldwide to curb the spread of COVID-19 is one of the significant factors influencing the Rapid Test Kit market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rapid test kit market for COVID-19 is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The initial diagnosis of diseases, as well as accuracy, play an instrumental role in the treatment of patients. Rapid test kits are in vitro diagnostics methods implemented individually or in a small series that involve manual procedures and have been developed to provide a rapid result. For the purpose testing COVID-19, rapid test kit may require about 10 to 30 minutes to give a result as compared to about hours of molecular tests performed in large series, or it might take even more time samples have to be transported to a remotely located testing laboratory. The rapid tests for COVID-19 are fairly simple to perform and infer and hence need limited test operator training and may be used either for usage in hospital laboratories or close to the point-of-care.



The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the worldwide population in radical ways. In several nations, geriatric people are facing the maximum dangers and challenges in dire situation. Even though people of all age groups are at risk of getting infected by COVID-19, elderly people face a substantial risk of getting severely ill in the event of contracting COVID-19, owing to physiological changes that follow with aging and probable underlying health conditions. More than 95.0% of deaths owing to the disease occurred in people aged than 60 years. Over 50.0% of all casualties involved people aged 80 years or older. It has been found that 8 out of 10 fatalities are happening in individuals with no less than one comorbidity, especially in those with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, as well as with other chronic underlying conditions.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2964

Further key findings from the report suggest

By test type, the rapid antigen test is likely to hold substantial market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of -21.1% in the forecast period. The basis rapid antigen test is the particular binding of an antigen (glycoprotein or protein) to an antibody. Antigen assays are usually more cost-effective as compared to either molecular or culture techniques; nevertheless, they do not increase their target as culture increases communicable organisms or as polymerase chain reaction amplifies nucleic acid. Therefore, this test is frequently less sensitive as compared to other methods.

By end-users, hospitals and clinics are likely to contribute to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of -21.0% the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of -20.0% in the forecast period, attributed to the presence of a large population in the countries such as India in the region pushing the governments to order rapid test kits for COVID-19 in huge quantity to contain the spread of the disease.

In April 2020, a minimum of four conglomerate producers of COVID-19 rapid test kits are putting efforts to supply over a million diagnostic kits to the Indian sub-continent, as the nation looks to produce testing for the novel coronavirus. The Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Altona, and Seegene are all anticipated to commence supplying COVID-19 test kits.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Acumen Research Laboratories, BioMedomics, Biolidics, LabCorp, ThermoFisher, CTK Biotech, Biomaxima, Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co. Ltd., and Getein Biotech, among others.

In March 2020, Aperiomics launched a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction in the U.S. meant for the qualitative detection of coronavirus, with the capability to process around 1,000 tests per week, and the firm can offer test results in 48 to 72 hours of getting a sample. The company announced to double its COVID-19 PCR testing capacity in the month of April, with support from Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Janelia Research Campus.

In March 2020, Arup Laboratories launched an innovative test kit for the novel COVID-19 and instigated testing; the molecular diagnostic kit is meant to detect RNA of the coronavirus; the test is done using a qualitative polymerase chain reaction technique.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2964

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global rapid test kit market for COVID-19 on the basis of test type, end-users, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Rapid Antigen Test

Rapid Antibody Test

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratory

Home Care

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rapid-test-kit-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

ICU Beds Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/icu-beds-market

Ventilator Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ventilator-market

Disposable Masks Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-masks-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.