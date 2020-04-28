KULR Technology Group Partners with Hazmat Safety Consulting to Work with Industry and Regulatory Leaders on PPR Battery Safety Technology

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc . (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of space-qualified electronics cooling solutions and the design, manufacturing, testing, and development of innovative passive propagation resistant (PPR) solutions to enhance lithium battery safety, has entered into a partnership with Hazmat Safety Consulting, LLC (HSC), which has over 60 years of combined experience in developing, influencing, and interpreting lithium battery safety regulations for the safe transport of lithium batteries.



HSC is an active member of the SAE G27 Committee and UN TDG Sub-Committee, both who influence domestic and international regulatory standards for the packaging and transport of dangerous goods. The KULR / HSC partnership was formed in response to regulatory and international organizations’ increased focus and concern on improving public safety for preventing battery fires.

“Our partnership comes at a critical crossroad considering how the current regulatory initiatives will impact the way batteries are designed, manufactured, and packaged for transportation,” said Bob Richard, President of HSC. “I look forward to working with KULR in this regard.”

The HSC strategic partnership is further confirmation of KULR’s PPR solutions, as the Company is well positioned to provide solutions that meet the requirements of current and future regulatory requirements. HSC is supporting KULR’s efforts to expand its technology portfolio from space-qualified battery safety and thermal management technology to the commercial market.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com .

About HSC

HSC specializes in applying years of experience working with US and international regulators, shippers, carriers, freight forwarders, standards body officials and others related to the transport of dangerous goods. For more information, please visit, https://www.hazmatsafety.com/.

