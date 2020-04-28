AXIM® Biotechnologies Files New U.S. Patent Application for Water-Soluble Cannabinoid Molecules

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and cannabinoid research, announced today that the Company has filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent on water-soluble cannabinoid molecules. AXIM’s patent application was filed on April 23, 2020.



AXIM has created new molecular entities with cannabinoids as the centerpiece that are significantly higher in water solubility than naturally occurring cannabinoids. Specifically, the Company has created a super cannabidiol (CBD) molecule using a reaction pathway resulting in high yield of the product. The identity of this super CBD molecule has been verified by mass spectrometry/liquid chromatography. Preliminary studies show that this super CBD molecule is expected to be at least 338 times more water-soluble than naturally occurring CBD. AXIM also found similar reaction pathways for creating multi-cannabinoid molecules, where different cannabinoids are incorporated into one chemical entity.

Through this invention, AXIM is providing a solution to several challenges that scientists currently face in the development of cannabinoid products and therapies. First, AXIM’s scientists are increasing cannabinoid solubility while maintaining the cannabinoid molecule’s active functional groups after dissolution so that the molecule acts like it otherwise would. Second, the Company’s research team has successfully increased the potency of the cannabinoids, therefore reducing the amount of cannabinoids needed for any indication and reducing dosage and toxicity.

Combining multiple cannabinoids into one chemical entity that results in modulation of their pharmacological properties or acquisition of new properties has not been widely explored. This invention seeks to solve these issues, increases solubility, improves circulation time, and/or increases potency of cannabinoids.

“CBD has grown tremendously popular over the last few years as we can see by the $2.8 billion it generated in the U.S. in 2019,” said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “We hope to be a part of the industry’s exponential growth through this patent application by providing a solution to cannabinoid water solubility that will allow for the innovation of many new products.”

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of plant and laboratory-derived cannabinoid and oncological therapeutics. AXIM's proprietary research intends to find new ways to diagnose and treat cancer as well as other conditions, such as the intense side effects of chemotherapy, through innovative pharmaceutical delivery systems, cannabinoid-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, and novel therapeutics.

Currently, Sapphire Biotech, Inc.’s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company's enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. Learn more here . For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

