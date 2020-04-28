Innovative Computing Systems Launches Survey of Law Firm Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Legal Professionals from Firms of All Sizes Are Encouraged to Complete the Survey

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology managed service provider, announces the launch of a survey designed to measure the response law firms have had to the COVID-19 pandemic. The study focuses on communications, law firm technology and general business continuity as they relate to how quickly U.S.-based firms were able to provide client service after most states called for employees to work from home.



Legal professionals from U.S.-based law firms of every size are invited to respond. Responses will be anonymous, but those firms who provide their contact information at the end of the survey will receive a copy of the compiled results following the conclusion of the survey.

“We created this survey as a way for firms to benchmark their response to the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to their peers,” said Michael Kemps, CEO of Innovative Computing Systems. “Legal professionals want to use their firm’s response as an opportunity to make changes to better prepare for the next disruption to business, whether it is a natural or manmade disaster, another global health crisis or other unknown business disruption.”

The survey takes between five and 10 minutes to complete and will be live through May 31, 2020. The survey can be found at https://www.innovativecomp.com/en/covid19survey .

