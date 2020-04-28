Olis Robotics Partners with Aleron Subsea in a New Distribution Agreement to Deliver Machine Learning and Teleoperation Solutions to the ROV Manipulator Controller Market

Partnership accelerates commercial traction to retrofit existing ROV systems with advanced software products as an operating expense cost saving product with minimal capital expenditure

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Wash, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olis Robotics, a leader in next generation robotic autonomy solutions announced a new agreement with the Aleron Subsea, a part of the Aleron Group, a leader in ROV System design and build for sale and rental. Aleron will lead sales, distribution, and support of Olis Robotics machine-learning ROV manipulator controllers.

The Olis Master Controller is providing value for ROV Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance (IRM) global market operators. The controller’s intuitive interface, ease of integration and straightforward training make the product a requirement for new ROVs and ROV upgrade and sustainment kits. The Olis Master Controller is available at a price point far below the cost of replacing legacy controllers.

“We’re leveraging technology we developed for NASA and missions to the moon to help revolutionize the subsea industry and deliver intuitive controls and machine learning pilot assistive features that keep crew and equipment safe, along with saving time and money for offshore energy operations,” remarked Olis Robotics CEO Don Pickering. “We’re seeing increased interest in our solution in these uncertain times for the oil industry.”

Olis’ controllers are drop-in replacements to control legacy manipulators while providing advanced features that increase the precision of ROV operations. Olis Robotics’ controllers help extend the life of expensive manipulator assets while also setting a platform for future autonomous operations. Aleron will lead sales of Olis Master Controller products for it’s retrofit and rental business.

Aleron will also incorporate the Olis Master Controller with the manipulators used on Aleron’s innovative MultiROV product. The MultiROv is a flexible solution for remote subsea operations that can be configured to meet changing operational requirements in a cost effective way. Combining Olis’ autonomous software technology with Aleron’s modular MultiROV gives subsea operation customers a solution for future IRM operation requirements.

“Aleron is excited about working with Olis Robotics and their new Olis Master Controller. The next generation master controller offers many features not currently available. Olis’ software makes using the manipulator quicker, easier and safer. The touch screen and vibrating pendant offer visual and touch feedback when the manipulator has reached limits, saving expensive damage or downtime,” says David Currie, Aleron Subsea General Manager. “In these very cost sensitive days the features will help pay for themselves. Aleron plans to use the Olis Master Controller on Aleron’s MultiROV product.”

Olis Robotics launched sales of the OMC in the third quarter of 2019. Additional capabilities using the one touch machine training and task automation technologies will be available in Q4 2020. The new capabilities delivered by Olis Robotics will open up a considerable number of new task applications with automation efficiencies that have never been available in the subsea manipulator market.

ABOUT OLIS ROBOTICS: Olis Robotics, formerly known as BluHaptics, has developed a next-generation software platform that greatly expands the capabilities of pilot-controlled service robots in dynamic environments from space, to subsea and the field. Olis enables vast improvements in robotic dexterity, precision, efficiency, and overall mission success, while simultaneously reducing downtime and driving down costs. Olis Robotics was founded in 2013 as a spinout from the Applied Physics Lab at the University of Washington and is based in Seattle.

ABOUT ALERON The Aleron Group specializes in complete ROV solutions. Each company has a complimentary and specific focus. Aleron Subsea provides full ROV solutions in the AUXROV, TRACKROV and soon to be launched MultiROV & Control System Upgrades.

ROVQUIP provides ROV tooling sale and rental. Skid packages and tooling design capabilities. IMPAQ Technologies designs and builds subsea Hydraulic Power Units (HPUs) for ROV operations..

