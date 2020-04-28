Konica Minolta Healthcare’s New PACS Solutions Now Available to Optimize Imaging Workflow in Specialty Care

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. announced today that Rede™ PACS, the company’s newest medical image management solution for specialty clinics, and Rede Mini PACS for ultrasound and X-ray image management are now available for purchase in the United States.



As medical imaging services expand at the point of care, particularly digital radiography and ultrasound, specialty care clinics and practices increasingly require solutions to view, share and manage patient images. Rede PACS and Rede Mini PACS are designed for specialty practices, such as orthopedic, urgent care and family medicine clinics, to provide the features and tools necessary to optimize and simplify imaging workflow.

Powered by the proven Exa® Platform, Rede PACS provides fast access to images from any device scaled for the specialty care market. With an entirely web-based, Zero Footprint (ZFP) imaging software platform, Rede PACS offers full diagnostic toolsets and viewing capabilities from any computer. It delivers a solution optimized for centers with fewer than 20,000 imaging studies each year with a simplified installation and simplified tiered pricing based on annual study volume at an affordable price to get you started on day one.

Rede Mini PACS offers a smaller hardware footprint and is bundled with Konica Minolta’s X-ray and ultrasound systems. It is a cost-effective solution for specialty care providers that perform 2,500 or fewer imaging studies each year. Since it is web-based, Rede Mini PACS offers the same accessibility and sharing of medical images as Rede PACS, making it an ideal platform to collaborate across caregivers.

“Rede PACS and Rede Mini PACS fill the market need for cost-effective solutions that still provide the robust tools needed in specialty care,” says Tim Kearns, Strategic Marketing Manager. “It’s just one more example of how Konica Minolta is dedicated to providing imaging and informatics solutions that support more efficient patient care and help clinicians make better decisions, sooner.”

Available with both configurations, the ZFP viewer allows for immediate viewing on any device, including PCs, tablets and smartphones, from anywhere with no downloads, plugins or installations necessary.

With Server-Side-Rendering (SSR), data is not transmitted to the workstation, providing exceptional speed for loading images and reducing unwanted exposure to patient data. SSR also helps to reduce the workstation hardware technical requirements because the server is taking on the workload of image rendering, which can extend the performance of existing PCs.

Rede PACS is also available as a cloud-based solution hosted in Konica Minolta’s state-of-the-art facilities with disaster recovery for a true Software as a Services (SaaS) solution.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

